Here we are once again like every Friday and we have prepared some new films that we are going to recommend for this weekend. Prepare popcorn, here we come with 3 recommendations from HBO Max, Prime Video and Netflix.

Although on many occasions Finding the perfect movie to watch on a weekend can be a task only for the most skilled.nothing stops us and we return once again, like every Friday, to offer you the news that some platforms bring and thus lighten your task somewhat.

In this case you will find 3 recommendationsthis time from Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max, which have been released throughout this week.

On the one hand, we leave you with a great documentary that will surely leave you glued to the couch and that will reveal all the tricks of a group of hackers who operated from a bunker in the Cold War.

On the other hand, a beautiful full-fledged love movie is being released on HBO Max, although precisely because of that, things are going to get quite ugly for the couple. We end with an incredible story of a woman who, despite living in an anti-abortion era, will fight to defend her rights.

Cyberbunker: A German portal to the dark web (2023), Netflix

Netflix

This week, the platform premieres an original documentary titled Cyberbunker: A German portal to the dark web, which tells the story of a group of hackers who, from a Cold War bunker, took control of the most clandestine facet of the Internet.

This criminal organization was under the watchful eye of the authorities, keeping both the industry and the general public in suspense. It is available on Netflix from November 8.

Other data

The Blue Kaftan (2022), HBO Max

For many years, Halim and Mina have shared married life while running a caftan shop in the historic medina of Salé, one of the oldest in Morocco.

In the darkest of your routine, Halim has kept a secret that threatens to come to light with Mina’s illness and the arrival of a young apprentice at the store., endangering the balance maintained until now. You can see it on HBO Max from November 7.

We Are All Jane (2022), Amazon Prime Video

In the midst of the political turmoil shaking the city of Chicago in 1968 and the nation, Joy, a housewife, leads a seemingly normal life with her husband and daughter. However, her world takes a drastic turn when she finds herself pregnant against her wishes and poses a mortal risk to her health.

In a time when abortion is illegal, her desperate search for help leads her to discover an underground women’s organization led by Virginia. This safer alternative will not only change your life, but will also challenge the norms imposed by the society of the time. It is available from November 9 on Prime Video.