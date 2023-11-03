Like every Friday, we want to bring some joy to the weekend and we bring you three new films that you will surely love.

The cold has already arrived and there is nothing better than spending at least part of the weekend at home enjoying a good movie, with your popcorn, or whatever you prefer, and a blanket. However, It is true that sometimes choosing what to see is complex.

Many have more than two streaming platforms so the time you spend looking for something to watch Sometimes it goes on so long that you end up bored and turn off the television..

That is why, like every Friday, we at Computer Hoy want to bring you some news, in this case, three, that you can see on Netflix and Movistar Plus+.

On the one hand, we leave you with a thriller that will keep you glued to the couch that premieres on Netflix. On the other hand, in Movistar Plus+ a torrid romance between a prisoner and a teacher lands and we end with a film about self-improvement in which a former swimmer is going to try to swim 177 kilometers in what is known as the “Everest of swimming.”

Lockdown (2023), Netflix

Encierro, also known as Locked In, will immerse you in an intriguing world of suspense, where romance, crimes and mysteries intertwine in the life of Lina, a newly married woman who faces the contempt of her wealthy and ruthless mother-in-law, Katherine.

In this plot, a passionate romance will trigger a series of events that will soon be revealed as a dark plot against Lina. In the midst of the uncertainty and distrust that surrounds her, she is She will be forced to discover who her true friends are and who are conspiring against her.. It premiered on November 1 on Netflix.

The Innocent (2022), Movistar Plus+

Sylvie, an acting teacher, finds herself in the middle of a strange scenario while working in a prison. This is where she will meet Michel, one of the inmates, and What begins as a professional relationship soon turns into a passionate romance that culminates in a marriage.

However, this relationship is not to the liking of Abel, Sylvie’s son. He feels a deep distrust of Michel, who has a past as a convict. It premieres on November 5 on Movistar Plus+.

Nyad (2023), Netflix

The film will transport you to the story of athlete Diana Nyad. At 60 years old, accompanied by her best friend and coach, Bonnie Stoll, she decides to undertake the search for a dream that she has cherished throughout her life: swim 177 kilometers from Cuba to Florida.

Their goal is nothing less than to conquer an epic feat, known as “the Everest of swimming.” He faces this challenge three decades after having abandoned the discipline of swimming. background to embark on a successful career as a sports journalist.

Thus, Diana Nyad embarks on this adventure that takes place over four intense years. It premieres today, November 3, on Netflix.