Today they show a few movies on quality DTTbut we are left with 800 repliesa fun comedy by Alex de la Iglesia that pays tribute to the spaghetti western filmed in Almería. You can see it on La 2 at 10:00 p.m..

The Spaghetti Western is a subgenre of cinema that was very popular in the 60s and 70s of the last century: western cinema shot in Europe by Italian directorslike the legendary Sergio Leone.

Actors who are considered legends today, such as Clint Eastwood or Franco Nero, participated, giving rise to classics of the genre such as A Fistful of Dollars or The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

More than 200 spaghetti westerns were filmed in Madrid alone, although some of the most famous were set in the Tabernas desert, in Almería, which resembles the deserts of the American West.

800 bullets, the best movie you can see today on DTT

Looking for locations for his film Fu Manchú, Alex de la Iglesia discovered the Tabernas desert, where there are still towns from the Far West that perform performances for tourists.

These actors, who participated as extras and secondary characters in the films, inspired Alex de la Iglesia to create 800 Bullets, a comedy set in one of the cardboard towns of the American Westwhere actors make a living performing scenes from spaghetti westerns for tourists.

One of these actors, Julián Torralba (Sancho Gracia), tries to raise a group of marginalized people from society who have ended up acting as extras in his western show. But everything gets complicated when a child appears who claims to be his grandson.

This is an entertaining and nostalgic film.which has the added bonus of seeing very popular actors who have already passed away, like himself. Sancho Graceor those longed for Eduardo Gomez (No one lives here) or Ángel de Andrés (Let’s get to work).

You can enjoy 800 bullets in La 2 at 10:00 p.m..

Other interesting movies to watch on television today

Green Book on Telecinco at 10:00 p.m.. Excellent drama, with Viggo Mortensen as the protagonist. Tony Lip is an Italian-American driver who works for a prestigious black pianist. Both suffer from racism on a different scale, but the film approaches it from a fun and optimistic perspective.

Rush hour II on Be Mad at 8:30 p.m.. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker pursue the head of the Triads in Hong Kong in a non-stop martial arts and action film.

Kiss kiss, bang bang on Be Mad at 10:15 p.m. A neighborhood thief escapes a robbery and ends up in the middle of filming a movie. The director chooses him as the protagonist in the role of detective, and that is when the problems begin. It features popular actors such as Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan.

This has been our selection of the best movies to watch today on DTT. Action and comedy, so you don’t fall asleep on the couch.