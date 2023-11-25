Many movies to watch today on the DTT programming, although very old, or of poor quality. Above all, it stands out the trilogy of Rockyto watch it in one sitting, and the two installments of Frozen, to watch with the family.

We don’t know what happened today on TV programming, but we can find up to five Eddie Murphy movies, on different channels. An actor and comedian who was successful in the 80s and 90s, but then almost disappeared.

Rocky, the best movie you can see on television today

Many of us thought that the Rocky movies would lose relevance over time, but it seems that the opposite has happened. Some find cinematic interest in its social and political componentwhich perhaps they did not have decades ago.

In any case, they are the most legendary boxing movies in history. In his role as Rocky Balboa, actor Sylvester Stallone achieved universal fame, which he has surprisingly managed to maintain for five decades.

The first film, Rockyobtained great recognition, and even It won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1976.. Five other sequels followed, in addition to the Creed saga.

Rocky, Rocky II y Rocky III They are broadcast consecutively on channel Trece, starting at 9:40 p.m..

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

If you have already seen the Rocky movies a million times, and you don’t know which movie to watch today on DTT, there is a lot to choose from in TV programming.

Frozen y Frozen 2 on Disney Channel at 7:15 p.m.. The two greatest Disney hits are broadcast back-to-back on the production company’s free channel. Good movies to watch with the little ones in the house.

The trilogy of Super detective and Hollywood on Paramount starting at 5:55 p.m.. It seems that it has become fashionable to broadcast trilogies in a row, to make a marathon. This is the most famous of Eddie Murphy, where he plays a very peculiar Detroit detective.

Losing the north on Neox at 0:20. Spanish comedy about the recurring plot of the Spanish worker who emigrates to Germany. Next, they broadcast their second part, Perdiendo el este.

The Rocky trilogy and the two Frozen movies are among the best that you will find today in the TDT. Enjoy them!