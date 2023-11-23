We haven’t had a good week in television programmingwith films that are either of low quality, or are already a few decades old, and everyone has seen them.

If you are wondering what movie to watch TDTour recommendation of the day is Death warrant, with Kevin Bacon in one of his most demanding roles. Thriller and action complete the day’s choice. There isn’t much else, except bad movies by Bruce Willis at the time when he was already ill, and cheap dramas.

Death Sentence, the best movie you can see on television today

Kevin Bacon plays a father who watches his son murdered right under his nose, without him being able to do anything.

The character undergoes a brutal transformation that turns him into a revenge machine: his only desire is to kill his son’s murderers one by one.

The film plays with the dilemma of just revenge, but at the same time goes against the law. And it turns the victim into a murderer even more bloodthirsty than the murderers of his son.

Don’t expect a masterpiece, it’s a conventional DTT movie that can be seen if you like revenge movies, and little else. Kevin Bacon’s performance stands out, accompanied by John Goodman, Kelly Preston and Aisha Tyler. The film is directed by James Wan.

Other interesting movies to watch on television today

If movies of violence and suffering are not your thing, there are more acceptable options in TV programming:

Without a trace on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.. A woman discovers that her sister has been kidnapped, and believes that he was the same man who kidnapped her a year before, although he managed to escape from her. With Amanda Seyfried, Daniel Sunjata and Jennifer Carpenter.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s eighties movies on Be Mad starting at 10:35 p.m.. This channel broadcasts two of the former Governor of California’s first big hits: Danko: Red Heat, and Commando.

The general’s daughter on Paramount at 11:55 p.m.. John Travolta investigates a case of corruption in the American army, but everything becomes complicated when the daughter of an influential general is murdered.

Death sentence, Without a trace o The general’s daughter They are the best movies of today in the TDT. The rest is a trip back in time to the 80s and 90s, with the classic action movies and gratuitous violence.