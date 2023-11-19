If you haven’t decided yet what movie to watch today on DTT, We have selected the most interesting of the day, among which stands out Heavy rainthe twenty-third James Bond filmthe second highest-grossing film of 2012, and the first film in the saga to reach $1 billion.

Drama, action, fantasy and, like every weekend, animated films for the whole family in the best movies from free TV programming, in the TDT.

Skyfall, the best movie you can see on television today

Directed by Sam Mendes, Skyfall is an important installment in the James Bond saga. It is the latest film by Judi Dench, who plays M in a total of seven titles.

After a failed mission by James Bond, which has inadvertently revealed the identity of several companions, MI6 headquarters is attacked, and M is in danger. Behind everything is Raoul Silva, the villain of the film, magnificently played by Javier Bardem. Here is the trailer:

The film had good reviews, and went on to win the BAFTA for best British film of the year. Javier Bardem was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

Heavy rain It is broadcast on La 1 at 10:35 p.m.. Lasts until 0:50, advertising included. Here you can read the film review.

Other interesting movies to watch on television today

There are more quality movies today on DTT. These are some recommendations:

Valkyrie on Thirteen at 11:45 p.m.. At the end of World War II, when Germany was beginning to lose the war, several German soldiers attempted to assassinate Hitler. The failed Operation Valkyrie is the subject of this film starring Tom Cruise and Kenneth Branagh.

Matilda on Boeing at 8:45 p.m.. Sunday’s family movie on television is about a gifted girl with special powers. She will need them to survive the boarding school where she is being held. Alternatively, the classic The Lion King on Disney Channel at 8:25 p.m.

Pact with the devil at Neox at 10:00 p.m.. A young couple achieves all their dreams, thanks to a pact with an enigmatic tycoon. But soon the time will come to pay the debt… With Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino, and Charlize Theron.

Heavy rain It’s our movie to watch today TDT. But Valkyrie and Pact with the Devil are also good alternatives.