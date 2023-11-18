If you haven’t decided yet what movie to watch on DTT, We give you a hand with our selection of the best films of the day, where highlights an unconventional drama from the great Ridley Scott: The Gucci house.

Drama, action, fantasy and, like every weekend, animated films for the whole family in the best movies from free TV programming, in the TDT.

The Gucci house, the best movie you can see on television today

The brilliant director Ridley Scott, who is now hitting theaters with Napoleon, signs this unconventional film for his filmography. The House of Gucci chronicles thirty years of intrigue, struggle for power, and even a murder, in the Gucci family, owner of the famous fashion emporium.

The film has a luxury cast, with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as protagonists, accompanied by Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino. You can watch the trailer here:

It is a film that stands out for the performances of Lady Gaga and Jared Leto, as well as its costumes and production design.

The plot is quite morbid, since tells the true story of the Gucci family, who destroyed themselves in the struggle for power of the popular fashion brand. After ending up with some of its members in prison, the Gucci family sold the company and was separated from it.

The Gucci House is broadcast on La 1 at 10:05 p.m.. If you want to know more, you can read the film review here.

Other interesting movies to watch on television today

There are more quality movies today on DTT. These are some recommendations:

The Hunger Games. Mockingjay I and II at Neox at 8:30 p.m.. You can enjoy the two films in a row of this popular science fiction saga. A group of young people wants to end the tyranny of a totalitarian government.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Boeing at 9:20 p.m.. Modern reboot of the literary classic, with Johnny Depp as the protagonist. If you are looking for an alternative to watch with children, Disney Channel broadcasts Tangled at 9:15 p.m.

red lights on Paramount at 7:45 p.m.. Two researchers are dedicated to studying paranormal phenomena, to unmask them. Until they encounter something they can’t explain. A suspense film with great actors such as Cillian Murphy, Sigourney Weaver, Robert De Niro, Elizabeth Olsen, and Toby Jones.

The House of Gucci is our recommended movie to watch today on TV programming of DTT. But there are other interesting alternatives, as we have seen.