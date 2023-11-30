A few laughs after dinner, to de-stress, never hurt. The best film on DTT today is a highly successful Spanish comedy, Eight Basque surnames.

Although in this section we only talk about the films that are on TV programming in prime time, we remind you that today the last episode of the mythical series Cuéntame how happened is broadcast on DTT, which ends after 23 seasons. On La 1 at 10:50 p.m.

Eight Basque surnames, the best film you can see on television today

Political and cultural tensions between the different Spanish communities have always been there, although now they are stronger than usual. In 2014, the film Eight Basque surnames He tried to smooth over rough edges through a sense of humor. It was a huge box office success, and had positive reviews. If you do not know what movie to watch todayyou have it for free on DTT.

The story is about a pure Andalusian, Rafa (Dani Rovira), who falls in love with Amaia (Clara Lago), a Basque girl. The catch has been so strong that Rafa does not hesitate to travel to the Basque Country, to the fictitious Abertzale town of Argoitia, to conquer her.

Rafa thinks that Amaia’s family will only accept him if he hides his Andalusian roots, so he pretends to be Basque. And that’s when everything gets tangled. You can watch the trailer here:

It is a fun film, which sometimes falls into clichés, although it tries to avoid some of them.

It was so successful that a sequel, Eight Catalan Surnames, followed. These days the third part, Eight Moroccan Surnames (Review), is released.

Eight Basque surnames airs on FDT at 10:40 p.m.. Here you can read the film review.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

We have also compiled other films of interest that appear on TV programming, in case comedy is not your thing, or you have already seen it.

Assault on District 13 on Be Mad at 10:30 p.m.. It’s New Year’s Eve at a Detroit police station. A group of agents takes shelter from a storm, and brings with them a dangerous criminal, who his gang wants to free.

Street newspapers on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.. A young teacher is hired, in her first job, to teach at a marginal school in California, dominated by street gangs. With Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey and Scott Glenn.

Fragile in La Sexta at 1:00. A horror film by Jaume Balagueró. A nurse arrives at a children’s hospital to help transfer children to another facility. But there is something dark and sinister waiting there. With Calista Flockhart, Richard Roxburgh and Elena Anaya.

These are the best movies to watch today TDT. They are interesting titles for all tastes. Are you going to see any?