Lazy day in the TDT to find quality films. We’ve struggled to put together four decent titles worth turning on the TV for.

Our recommended movie today on DTT is Dead man down, a dark and passionate thriller. Other options that can be seen are The incidentthe remake of Corruption in Miamiy The body.

Dead Man Down, the best movie you can see on television today

This disturbing story of gangsters and horrible crimes has good reviews. If you don’t know what movie to watch today on DTT, Dead Man Down worth.

Victor (Colin Farrell) and Beatrice (Noomi Rapace) cross paths in life, at the worst moment for both of them. The two hide dark secrets of loss and suffering, and when the truth comes to light, they make a decision: a dark and terrible revenge plan to put an end to their demons.

In this suspense film, the performances of the two protagonists, Colin Farrell and Noomi Rapace, stand out.

The film is directed by Danish director Niels Arden Oplev, who caught the attention of Hollywood after directing the hit The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Dead Man Down is broadcast on Be Mad at 8:30 p.m.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

If so much tension and drama doesn’t suit you, and you don’t know what movie to watch today on DTT, there isn’t much to choose from in TV programming.

The incident on FDT at 22:40. M. Night Shyamalan mystery film. Strange and chilling deaths are occurring in several cities across the United States, and no one can explain what caused them.

Corruption in Miami on Be Mad at 10:30 p.m. This is the reboot of the legendary series from the 80s, about two police officers who infiltrate the drug world in the city of Miami. With Colin Farrell and Jamie Foxx.

The body at BOM Cinema at 11:30 p.m.. Antonio Banderas plays a priest who investigates the discovery of an archaeologist: a body that, they claim, are the remains of Jesus Christ.

This is our selection of movies to watch today TDT. There isn’t much of a variety of genres, but they all have something interesting to offer.