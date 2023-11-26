If you still don’t know what movie to watch today on DTTThere is a lot of good stuff to choose from. The best movie on TV programming is a reboot that caused a sensation a few years ago: Mad Max: Fury on the road.

Have you already seen it? The alternatives are also worth it: the five Scary Movie films in a row, The Mummy Returns, and a film of the almost only national superhero: Superlópez.

Mad Max Fury Road, the best movie you can see on television today

The first Mad Max film, released in 1979, is considered a science fiction classic. It was the film that made Mel Gibson a world star.

IN 2016 the reboot or restart of the saga was released, Mad Max: Fury on the road, which was an even bigger success. She won six Oscars, although she did not win awards in the most important awards for which she was nominated. You can watch the trailer here:

To the saga Mad Max It is set in a post-apocalyptic future. where the Earth has become an almost uninhabited desert, with a shortage of water and fuel. Something that, right now, we cannot rule out, seeing how the world is going…

The protagonist, Mad Max (Tom Hardy) teams up with Furiosa (Charlize Theron) to escape from a gang led by Immortal Joe. A truck full of fuel is stolen, and thus begins a brutal, electrifying, and spectacular highway chase..

A shocking action film, with sequences that surprise and offend you equally, that leaves no one indifferent.

Mad Max: Fury on the road airs on Be Mad at 10:20 p.m.. Here you can read the film review.

Other interesting films to watch today on DTT

If the non-stop action of Mad Max surpasses you, or you prefer something else, and you don’t know which movie to watch today on DTT, there is a lot to choose from in TV programming.

The five films in the saga Scary Movie at Paramount, starting at 8:10 p.m.. A parody of titles like Scream or I Know What You Did Last Summer, which at the same time is a horror saga with black humor.

The Mummy Returns on FDT at 22:20. Second installment of this fun adventure saga, with an air of Indiana Jones, and Brendan Fraser at his peak (surpassed two decades later with his role in The Whale).

Super López at Boeing at 8:45 p.m.. There aren’t many superheroes in Spain, and even fewer movies. Superlópez is nothing special, but it serves to say goodbye to the weekend with the children, without resorting to classics seen a thousand times like Beauty and the Beast, which also broadcast today.

Mad Max: Fury on the road It’s the best movie to watch today DTT. See you tomorrow!