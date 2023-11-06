A missed promotion at work, an unpleasant life experience. Weaknesses and failures are not things males like to admit, much less communicate. This is how we can translate the conclusion of a study by the American Carnegie Mellon University, the English Bayes Business School and the Bocconi University of Milan, published in the ‘Journal of Experimental Social Psychology’. Wanting to paraphrase a well-known song, the research briefly reveals ‘what men don’t say’, demonstrating that males, compared to females, are less eager to share negative information and less inclined to do so. On the contrary, there is little difference between him and her when it comes to giving positive information.

To explore the gender gap in communication, the authors conducted three different experiments on over a thousand people. ‘I feel like dying at the thought of telling others’ is the feeling tested by scientists in the first test. In other words, men and women had to indicate situations in which they had felt real distress at the idea of ​​sharing information and report whether they had shared it or not. It emerged that although males and females reported a similar number of instances in which they described themselves as eager to communicate positive information (for example, a promotion), men were much less inclined to want to share negative information (for example, a missed promotion). The other two tests allowed the researchers to measure the individual and aggregate desire to say something, as well as the propensity to reveal positive or negative information on different topics and experiences.

“The results of our studies – states Erin Carbone, professor of the Department of Social and Decision Sciences at Carnegie Mellon University and first author of the work – have highlighted a coherence, as far as we know, not previously identified” in gender communication. That is, it was observed that “the tendency of women to reveal more information than men depends substantially on the nature of the information” itself. “Our results – adds Irene Scopelliti, professor of marketing and behavioral sciences at Bayes Business School, one of the authors of the study – show that gender makes a difference in the desire to disclose negative information and in the propensity to do so, and that men benefit information sharing, or suffer from it, differently than women.”

Reflecting on the reasons behind this male ‘selective communication’, scientists call into question “men’s greater concern about how others might consider them, with a consequent tendency to self-promote by sharing positive information about themselves and keeping negative information quiet”. Maybe thinking that, ‘if I don’t say it, it didn’t happen’.