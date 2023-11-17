Yoshinori Kitase, creator of Sefirot (in collaboration with Tetsuya Nomura), and Naoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, explain to us why the villain remains one of the most popular characters in the Square Enix role-playing saga.

Continuing with our series of interviews with Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi, producer and director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth respectively, today we bring you one of the topics that can never be missing when talking about FFVII: Sefirot.

Despite the number of years that have passed since we first met him, the SOLDIER with the silver mane and katana of enormous size remains one of the most beloved characters among fans of the Square Enix role-playing saga… AND one of the most iconic villains in video game history.

The answer to this question is particularly enriching, because let us remember that Yoshinori Kitase was one of the directors of the original Final Fantasy VII and, along with Tetsuya Nomura, one of the creators of Sefirot. So there is no one better than him to tell us about the character.

And of course, Naoki Hamaguchi also shared with us his perspective as a fan of the original game and as director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. We leave you the talk below.

Sefirot is considered one of the most iconic characters in the Final Fantasy saga and, more specifically, he is one of the most remembered villains. What do you think makes him so special?

Yoshinori Kitase: This goes back to conversations I had with Tetsuya Nomura, who did the character design and also participated in the script of the original game; we designed Sefirot and created Sefirot.

Essentially, we had a conversation and decided something very early in development that has held true ever since, all these years: within the Final Fantasy VII universe, there is no one better than Sephiroth. He will always be the strongest, the most powerful and the most evil there is.

In many RPGs there is what we call “boss inflation”: you meet a very powerful boss who is the ultimate warrior but oh boy, behind that character is another who turns out to be even more powerful; You defeat him and surprise! There was another even more powerful one behind him. And that leaves those who arrived first in a bad place.

We decided we weren’t going to do that in Final Fantasy VII; that there was going to be no one above Sefirot. He’s always going to be the big bad and the most powerful villain. I think that may have had something to do with it remaining so memorable. Because within Final Fantasy VII, no one is better than Sefirot.

Naoki Hamaguchi: Sephiroth is already a very popular and beloved character, but let me tell you, I think people are going to love him and have an even stronger connection with him after playing Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

We had a lot of reactions from the press after playing the flashback with Sephiroth and Cloud as young people. He is slightly different from the Cloud that most people know, he is rougher, more newbie, he is a less well-versed character. And it’s very interesting to see that, but we also see Sephiroth from a different angle, when he wasn’t the villain that he would later become.

The demo ends at a certain point and, after that, comes something that hasn’t been seen yet… Although it’s something that was in the original, so people already know: we see what made Sefirot stop to be that heroic, more human character, and become the villain who disappears into the flames becoming the true Sefirot.

Even knowing what happens, when I was working on that part, it really impacted me. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that I sided with Sefirot, but I empathized with him. You understand much better why he made that decision. And I think that when people see it, they will love Sefirot even more.

Well there you have it! It is very interesting that a rule as apparently simple as “he is the strongest and there will never be anyone better than him” is one of the reasons that have led to Sefirot is one of the best villains in the history of video games. What do you think? Why do you think it is so special?

