Javier Milei, the far-right politician who won Argentina’s election last week, will take office as president on December 10. By then he will have formed his own government and selected dozens of government and institutional positions, with which to carry out his ambitious and controversial economic program. Milei’s government will have to deal with rather urgent issues, such as the approval of the state budget for 2024. Furthermore, Milei himself, in the speech given immediately after the victory, said he wanted to implement his program as soon as possible and without compromises : «There is no room for gradualism».

The problem is that, as his political career has been so far, forming an effective government and creating the right political alliances will be extremely complicated, for two reasons: first of all he does not have enough political support in the Argentine parliament, and he will have to create a coalition that allows you to govern. Secondly, Milei’s political movement has only assumed national relevance in Argentina in recent months, and is made up of very few people, to the point that the new president risks struggling to find enough for his new government, and has been forced to ask for help from external technicians and politicians.

Milei’s political rise was very rapid. Milei became a member of parliament in December 2021, after a long career as an economist and host of television talk shows, and less than two years later he was elected president of the country, thanks to aggressive and violent rhetoric that attracted a large number of citizens affected by the Argentine economic crisis. His party, La Libertad Avanza, does not have a serious territorial organization and does not have enough leaders to fill all the positions that a complex government like that of Argentina requires.

Milei, who has extremist libertarian ideas, has said he wants to reduce the number of ministries by more than 50 percent, leaving only eight: among these, he intends to create a single ministry of human capital that brings together health and education, among others. But even after this large reduction, Milei will need to hire external technicians and politicians to fill all the roles.

In this sense, Milei’s victory is not so dissimilar from that of two other right-wing populists from the American continent, former US president Donald Trump and former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro: both were not part of the political establishment of their country and when they were elected they had to rely on external technicians to fill all the positions in their governments, often with contradictory results. Milei’s situation, if possible, is even more complicated, because his electoral campaign was managed with an extremely sparse organization: the president’s main advisor is his sister, and his trusted collaborators are very few.

Furthermore, in his very short career as a deputy, Milei was unable to make almost any allies and presented only one bill in total, a symbolic one at that. Milei and his team, in addition to being few, are extremely inexperienced.

The last problem concerns the fact that Milei does not have a majority in parliament. In the first round of the elections, which took place in October, her party La Libertad Avanza obtained only seven seats out of 72 in the Senate and 38 out of 257 in the Chamber. Libertad Avanza also has no governor in Argentina’s 23 provinces, which is very important because Argentina is a federal state, where the provinces have broad powers over healthcare, education and more.

For this reason, Milei is looking for allies among other political forces.

Since the election campaign he has been supported by Mauricio Macri (pronounced Màcri), a centre-right politician who was president of Argentina between 2015 and 2019 and who is still the leader of the political coalition Together for Change. Macri is at the head of a good number of deputies and senators (even if he doesn’t even reach an absolute majority of seats) and since the day of his electoral victory he has been negotiating with Milei to help him form his government.

For example, according to Argentine newspapers, the two candidates closest to obtaining the important position of Minister of Economy (Milei himself is an economist and much of his program is focused on measures that should resolve the Argentine economic crisis) are both people loyal to Macri: Federico Sturzenegger, governor of the Central Bank under Macri, and Luis Caputo, Macri’s Finance Minister (who for a short time was also governor of the Central Bank: there is a certain irony in this, because a one of Milei’s most famous proposals is to “explode” the Central Bank).

In Milei’s economic team there are also some exponents of old right-wing governments, such as the minister and deputy minister of the Economy of Carlos Saúl Menem, who was president between 1989 and 1999 and who is generally accused of having brought Argentina to the great crisis of 2001, which caused a collapse of the economy.

Many hope that the influence on Milei of Macri and other center-right establishment politicians will help temper the new president’s extremism, and moderate some of his more radical and unrealistic economic proposals. At the moment, it seems that Milei has no choice but to support Macri and his more moderate allies, but it is not possible to know what will happen in the future.

On Milei’s side is the fact that his victory in Sunday’s elections was very clear: he won in almost every Argentine province and got more votes than any other Argentine president since the country returned to democracy in 1983 With such a strong mandate, it cannot be ruled out that Milei will be able to find the necessary support to carry forward his political program.