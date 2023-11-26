Apple Music is one of the most popular music apps in the world, with millions of monthly active users and unparalleled audio quality.

In the streaming industry, this service is positioned as the maximum rival between other giants such as Spotify and YouTube Music, offering not only an extensive library of songs, but also unique features that only this app can offer.

Among the many features that make the platform stand out is the long-awaited Crossfadealso known as cast.

This feature has been a staple in other services, but until now, iOS and iPadOS users have been clamoring for its arrival. But with the recent system update, Apple has responded to these requests, allowing users to enjoy this musical effect.

It should be noted that Crossfade is merged, is a feature that allows the perfect fusion between the end of one song and the beginning of the nexteliminating those spaces that sometimes interrupt the fluidity of music playback.

Although this option has been an old acquaintance in the world of music applications, its absence in Apple Music for iOS and iPadOS It had been remarkable. However, thanks to iOS 17 this feature is finally available to everyone.

How to activate and use Crossfade in Apple Music

Open the application Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and select Music. In the section Audio activa Cast. To adjust the length of the fade between songs, reopen the Settings on your iPhone and select the function. Afterwards, you will come across a slider bar, which is the duration of the fade. You can select between 1 and 12 seconds.

It is important to note that Crossfade is an ideal feature for listening to playlists, as it allows you to create a smooth transition between songs, creating a more fluid listening experience.

The fade duration is completely customizable, so you can experiment with different time durations to find the one that best suits your needs. This is a feature that users of Apple Music They were crying out for it and now it is available.