Gloria Serra has been in charge of closing the week of El Hormiguero. The presenter has visited the program to talk about how dangerous online scams can be and has tried to shed some light on a problem that has ruined many lives in our country.

After the interview, the usual Thursday gathering took place, in which they talked about current politics and the re-election of Pedro Sánchez as President of the Government.

To close the program, Pablo Motos has given way to the controversial Juan del Val, who on this occasion, wanted to take on the cinema. The collaborator has complained about the long duration of some films: “A good film becomes bad because of that.”

Del Val doesn’t understand how there are people who can sit in an armchair for more than three hours without going to the bathroom, and the fact that such long films are now being released is one of the main reasons why he is becoming obsessed with going to the movies. Play the video and relive the moment!