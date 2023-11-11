A criminologist and forensic psychologist, she has been and is called upon to give her advice on some of the most well-known news cases, but few know that Doctor Roberta Bruzzone is also a passionate motorcyclist with an extremely rich garage.

We went to visit her, she welcomed us next to her three motorbikes – the fourth will arrive shortly – and we tried to learn more about her being a true biker and to trace, through the advice of an established profiler, the identikit of the motorcyclist !

In this interview she shows us a face that is certainly different from the one we are used to seeing during television programs or in her presence as a consultant in courtrooms: here she is a traveler on two wheels whose only motorcycling nightmare is stains. oil, an enthusiast of beautiful mechanics and American twins. And the Italian four cylinders.