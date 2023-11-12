It may have taken you completely by surprise to find a code that the Smart TV asks for and you don’t know what it is, but we will tell you what the default PIN code of the Samsung TV is, how we can change it or how we can reset it if you have forgotten it and you want it to be the original again.

Default code

The default code on the television is 0000. All Samsung models have this PIN by default so, if it is the first time that the TV asks you for it, because you have restored or factory reset, just enter these four zeros to make it work.

Your television may not be like this because it is second-hand or because there has been some change, but the brand assures that this is the default code.

Change the code

If you like leave the default code is 0000 and you will not forget it, but you can also change it to improve the privacy of the television or you can restore it if you do not know which one it was and you have forgotten, you can reset it and then change it again. Go to settings on the TV remote

Open the settings Among the sections look for the “System Administrator” option Scroll to the end of the settings Look for the “Change PIN” section

Enter the current PIN (0000) Enter the new PIN code Repeat the new PIN code to confirm it Tap “OK”

You will have already changed it and can use it whenever you need. You will see that the screen notifies you with the message “The PIN has been changed successfully” and you will be able to start using the one you just entered. Whenever you want to change it again you will have to follow these steps.

How to restore

Maybe you configured it at the time and now you have forgotten what it was or what it was for. In that case, if you have forgotten the PIN we can make it 0000 again in a very simple way and just by pressing a series of buttons on the television remote. Touch the MUTE + 8 + 2 + 4 + POWER buttons at the same time. Or what is the same: the mute button, the numbers 8, 2 and 4 and the power button. All pressed at the same time. Automatically, the PIN code of your Smart TV will be 0000 again from that moment and we can follow the previous steps to modify it and choose the one we want again.

What happens if we have a different controller? The steps are different, but we can also do it and Samsung explains that must:

Turn on the TV Press the mute button Press the + button Press the back button Press the – button Press the back button Press the + button Press the Back button

At that moment it will return to 0000 again and you can modify it or continue using that one.