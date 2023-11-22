To unlock the sealed door on the sunken ship in Super Mario RPG, you must find a six-digit password. We help you solve each puzzle to locate the clues.

A new exclusive Nintendo Switch has arrived in stores. When it seemed that everything was calm, here we have a new bombshell from the plumber. It is none other than Super Mario RPG Remake, the new version of the 1996 classic released for SNES.

In his day, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars did not arrive in Europe, leaving fans with honey on their lips. As a matter of fact, it is a joint development of Squaresoft (Square Enix) and Nintendo.

Now you can relive the SNES classic with Super Mario RPG Remake, as it rescues many of the secrets and hints of the original, under a chibi technical section.

In this guide we help you solve one of the mysteries of the sunken shipa section that has a little bit of everything: combat, puzzles, riddles and a password involved.

Get the password to the sunken ship

To continue advancing in the history of Super Mario RPG Remakeyou should get this six digit password. We know it, but you may prefer to solve it yourself with a series of riddles.

The sunken ship has a total of six rooms, spread over two floors. In each room, there is a puzzle that will give you one of the six letters of the password.

Thus, you can go to the final room, and enter the password which we give you below. Or, on the contrary, solve each puzzle to discover the key for yourselves.

Yes, below we give you the password, but we are also going to review What does each of the six riddles consist of?. After all, it is the sauce of every good RPG.

This is how the six clues of the sunken ship are solved:

Track 1

In the first room, there is a Paratroopa next to a series of blocks. Next to it, there is also a cannonball.

To get the clue, you have to do The Paratroopa hit this cannonball. The first clue is the following: ”The word contains the letter S”.

Track 2

The second room has a series of blocks. To solve the puzzle, Mario has to hit each one of them, placing them in the correct position.

By doing so, the cannonball will bounce off all the blocks, and finally on the switch. The second clue is: ”It is found at the bottom of the ocean”.

Track 3

A small platform puzzle. The first thing is solve a 3D maze in which we do not see Mario. Halfway through, you will jump to another level.

In the second level, you just have to jump left and continue along the path. At the finish line is the third clue: ”Contains two vowels”.

Track 4

Surely the simplest riddle. You only have to take the coin what’s in the fourth room, and don’t get too confused.

The objective is collect all the coins that are generated after. If you do, you will be shown the fourth clue: ”It is a very valuable item”.

Clue 5

In the fifth room, Mario has to hit the blocks in the correct order. First start with the block located on the far left.

Then, hit the space between the two blocks when the cannonball is on them. The fifth clue is: ”It is a plural word”.

Track 6

Finally, you will see a series of blocks floating in the sixth room. You have to jump on them and make them move towards the cannonball.

The sixth clue is: ”The R comes before the L”. When you have solved the six riddles, you will have already obtained the password to the sunken ship.

If you prefer to save all this, the password is: PEARLS. Enter it in the final room, and you can advance to the next level in Super Mario RPG Remake.

Super Mario RPG Remake is available from November 17, exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you’re itching to play the original, you should know that it is only available in English and Japanese, either in the SNES edition or on the Wii Virtual Console.

Are you playing Super Mario RPG Remake? In that case, we recommend taking a look at these guides: How to overcome the forest labyrinth and get the extra treasures, The trick that only worked in the original Japanese version, How to enter the secret casino, or How to get the Alert Ring.