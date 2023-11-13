After the strike of writers and actors, the calendar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been turned upside down and has modified the next releases that we will see after The Marvels.

On November 9, The Marvels, the new movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris.

In this new installment, Carol Danvers has regained the identity that was taken from her by the tyrannical Kree during the events of Captain Marvel and has exacted her revenge against the Supreme Intelligence.

However, a series of unforeseen consequences force Carol to bear the weight of a destabilized universe. When her duty leads him to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, His powers connect with those of his New Jersey superfan Kamala Khanbetter known as Ms. Marvel, as well as those of her estranged niece, Captain Monica Rambeau.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is restructured once again

This is not the first time we have seen date changes in UCM films and series. However, perhaps this is one of the most notable changes due to all the commotion that has arisen as a result of the strike of scriptwriters and actors.

That is why some may be a little lost about what is going to be the next thing to premiere on the big screen after the premiere of The Marvels.

It is curious because, unless there is a change in the calendar again, The next UCM film will be the only one to be released in 2024neither more nor less than Deadpool 3.

Although the details of its plot are not yet known, it has quickly become the most anticipated film by most fans, since will have Hugh Jackman back as Wolverinewho will also co-star in the film alongside Ryan Reynolds.

Not only that, but The return of Jennifer Garner as Electr is also confirmedto. That and what was seen in the photos of the filming suggests that the plot of Deadpool 3 will see the mercenary with a mouth and the entire Fox Marvel universe be dragged into the MCU. This promises.

Initially scheduled for May, finally Deadpool 3 opens in movie theaters in Spain on July 26, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing the next Marvel movie on the big screen?