WhatsApp does not stop updating. This past October, Meta has decided to implement numerous changes in its instant messaging application, and it seems the news will not stop happening in the coming weeks. Now, betting on an alternative WhatsApp profile.

A measure focused on privacy, but which has raised some logical doubts. How will you be able to use it in your daily life, and how will it affect conversations with your contacts? Will it really be useful and in what specific cases? We are going to try to answer these questions.

An alternative profile, the latest news from WhatsApp

Maintaining privacy on WhatsApp is important for users, and it feels like the company Meta, those responsible, are fully aware of this. In fact, many of the latest developments for the app have revolved around it. But now they seem to have gone one step further, and propose an alternative profile, with all that that entails.

The first thing you need to know about the alternative WhatsApp profile is what exactly it consists of. Basically, It will be about giving you the opportunity to choose a Photo and a name different from the usual ones. And for what? Well, in theory to preserve identity in cases where you consider it appropriate.

It can be an interesting measure, for example, for those who regularly use WhatsApp for work, and want to distinguish the image they give with bosses or colleagues from a more personal oneso to speak.

Have you ever hesitated to take a certain profile photo, but were a little hesitant about certain contacts seeing it? For example, your family or your boss. Well, thanks to the new alternative profile, soon you won’t have to worry about making those types of decisions.

Even such a priori secondary aspects as if a group of friends call you one way and others another, the secondary profile will allow you to play with that degree of trust, without having to resort to having two accounts, which is now simpler, but also a little more cumbersome.

How does the alternative WhatsApp profile work?

If something works, better not change it. That idea seems to go through the minds of the people of Meta when updating WhatsApp. If something has always characterized the instant messaging tool, it is its simplicity. The new alternative profile, in this sense, will not represent anything new.

To activate it you will simply have to Go to the Privacy section of settings, and choose another name and another form of profile if you wish to do so.. Once this simple operation is done, you will only have to select which users you want to see your main profile, and who not. That is, which people will have access to the secondary profile.

All this information comes from WABetaInfo. what does it mean exactly? Well then At the moment the secondary WhatsApp profile is not available for most users.

At the moment it is not known when it will finally reach all WhatsApp, but it will undoubtedly be an alternative well received by many. After all, no one is the same or shows the same face to all people.