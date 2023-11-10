Suara.com – Journalist in Palestine, Motaz Azaiza, shared the moments when residents of the Gaza Strip left their homes to move south. The group of residents could be seen raising both hands as they walked between the many Israeli tanks.

“Gaza residents left the city with their hands raised as they passed Israeli military tanks in the middle of the Gaza Strip,” was the statement written by Motaz, quoted on Thursday (9/11/2023).

This moment shocked netizens and brought up the 1948 Nakba tragedy. Netizens believe that the 2023 Nakba incident is currently taking place.

But what exactly is the Nakba tragedy?

The Nakba tragedy is commemorated every May 15

Quoting DW, Nakba means catastrophe which is taken from the word al-Nakba. This event refers to Palestinians who lost their homeland during and after the 1948 Arab-Israeli war.

The term Nakba Day was coined in 1998 by the then Palestinian leader, Yasser Arafat. Not without reason, because at that time a total of 700 thousand Palestinians were forced to leave their homes.

Reasons for the Exodus of Palestinians

Until the end of World War I, Palestine was under Turkish rule as part of the Ottoman Empire. Palestine then fell under British rule or what was known as the British Mandate.

It was during this period that the number of Jews entering the Palestinian territories increased. For them, Palestine is their ancestral homeland entitled Eretz Israel, the Promised Land for the Jewish people.

Israel attacks Palestinian Gaza with warplanes before dawn. (Between)

The Holocaust by Nazi Germany caused more Jews to come to the Palestinian territories. This event also prompted the UN General Assembly to adopt the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine. This plan was rejected by the Arab League, but the Jewish Agency for Palestine accepted so that on May 14, 1948, the State of Israel was proclaimed.

As a reaction, the coalition of five Arab countries declared war even though it was ultimately defeated by Israel in 1949. During that war around 300-400 thousand Palestinians were displaced. In fact, before the war, between 200-300 thousand Palestinians were forced to leave their homes.

During the war there were also many human rights violations, such as the destruction of more than 400 Arab villages. Then there was the Deir Yassin massacre (a village on the road between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem) which killed at least 100 people including women and children. This situation sparked fear among Palestinians so that they fled their homes in droves.

The displacement of Palestinians has caused the area occupied by Israel to expand, even taking over 40 percent of the territory originally allocated to Palestine according to the 1947 UN partition plan.

Refugee Purpose

People inspect the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israeli attacks on the Bureij refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, Thursday (2/11/2023). (Mahmud HAMS/AFP)

Sadly, this humanitarian tragedy resulted in many Palestinians ending up as stateless refugees. The goals are varied, ranging from neighboring Arab countries to those determined to move further afield.

To date, only a small percentage of Palestinian refugees and their descendants have applied for or received other citizenships. Meanwhile there are around 6.2 million Palestinians in the Middle East living without citizenship.

Quoting the UN Palestine Refugee Agency, UNRWA, most of these refugees live in refugee camps which over time have turned into refugee cities. They mostly occupy the Gaza Strip, West Bank (Occupied West Bank), Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and East Jerusalem.