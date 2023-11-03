The bills you receive must be carefully checked in all security measures that they contain, in order to avoid being deceived with an apocryphal copy, an unfortunately common practice in Mexico. What is the bill that has the most illegal imitations?

Making payments with a counterfeit bill is a federal crime punishable by up to twelve years in prison.pursuant to Article 234 of the Federal Penal Code.

Thus, If you have doubts about whether any of your bills are fake, you can use the tools provided by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) to clear your doubts.well If you pay with a “pirate bill”, you could be reported to the authorities and go to prison. It’s better not to risk it.

First of all, if you doubt that the ticket they give you is fake, It is better that you do not receive it and ask that they give you another announcing the doubtso that the person in charge of it takes the corresponding measures to, in the same way, avoid falling into an illegal act.

What do I do if I didn’t realize it when I received the ticket and now I doubt if it is real?

If a person suspects that their bill is not authentic, they must take it to any bank branch so they can send it free of charge to the Bank of Mexico for analysis.. Banxico is the only institution in the country that officially determines whether a bill or coin is authentic or fake.

If when making a payment the person collecting tells you that one of your bills looks counterfeit, ask them to return it, because Only banks can retain or keep bills or coins that appear counterfeit and, in exchange, they must provide a receipt to follow up on its situation.

The person who has the “presumably fake” bill in their possession must take it to any window of any banking institution.; In exchange, they will give you a form called “Receipt for Withholding of Presumably False or Altered Metallic Coins and/or Bills.”

It is very important that the receipt has a Currency Authentication System number (“SAM Receipt Number”) provided by the Bank of Mexico or the number generated by the credit institution, in case of contingency, which will be used to track his piece in the official portal.

What are the most counterfeited bills?

According to Banxico, In the first quarter of 2022, 62,458 counterfeit bills were identified in the country, with the 500 pesos being the most counterfeited, since 33,244 pieces of this denomination were detected.. The 200 peso bill followed, with 16,689 apocryphal units detected.

To obtain more information or clarify doubts on this topic, people can call the telephone number 800-BANXICO (800 226 9426) or write to money@banxico.org.mx

