Let’s explain to you What are the minimum and ideal temperatures to have at home? when you want to be in good health or when you don’t want to waste heating in winter. Because in cold times like winter, many of us have doubts about what temperature we should have so as not to end up getting sick, but without going overboard and ending up wasting.

The ideal temperature in your house will depend on many factors, such as who lives there and whether they are cold people or not, since the same temperature can feel different for each person. However, studies by organizations such as the WHO and IDAE establish a series of recommended temperatures that we are going to review.

Minimum temperature to maintain good health at home

Let’s start with the WHO guidelines on housing and health, in which they talk about the evidence on how temperatures that are too cold at home can have negative consequences for our healthso it is advisable that we do not have the temperature too low.

Because? Well, because cold air inflames the lungs and inhibits circulation. This can increase the risk of respiratory problems such as asthma, and worsen diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other lung infections. Cold also causes vasoconstriction, which is bad for our circulatory system.

According to these studies, to have a safe and balanced environment It is not advisable for you to have less than 18 degrees at home. The perfect temperature is between 18 and 24 degrees to be specific.

Therefore, when setting up your heating or hot air conditioning, you must make sure that the temperature inside the house does not drop below 18 degrees. Older people, people with chronic illnesses or children should have a couple of degrees higher, so the ideal minimum ranges between 18 and 20 degrees depending on our state of health.

Ideal temperature for energy efficiency





Secondly, we have a study by the IDAE (Institute for the Diversification of Savings and Energy), which indicates the ideal comfort temperature to be in a closed environment, like our apartment or apartment. These temperatures are for passive activities, which means that they are when we are not doing physical exercises at home.

These criteria are for people of middle age and good physical condition. As always, if there are people who have different types of ailments or diseases, or at younger or older ages, these temperatures may vary depending on each isolated case.

According to these criteria, In winter we should be between 21 and 23 degrees Celsius at home during the day. And then, at night it is recommended to be between 15 and 17 degrees Celsius.

As you can see, these figures are different from those of the WHO. And this is because the IDAE points to temperatures to be comfortable, and the WHO does not take into account comfort, but rather our health. Additionally, the IDAE temperatures are to maximize energy efficiency. Come on, it’s to save as much as possible without being uncomfortable.

And speaking of efficiency, according to this organization, each degree more that we raise the temperature with respect to the optimum can mean between 5% and 10% increase in energy consumption, such as electricity consumption.

Cover image: Julian Hochgesang (Unplash)

In Xataka Basics | At what time and at what temperature to turn on the air conditioning so that it uses less