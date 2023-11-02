Join the conversation

With more than two and a half decades of having been released, the renowned and acclaimed anime series Detective Conan, created by Gosho Aoyama, has been able to establish itself as one of the most memorable old anime, which marked and It was part of the childhood of many manganime fans around the world..

This anime series focuses on Shinichi Kudo, a government detective who goes by the identity of “Conan Edogawa,” and aims to stop the criminal association known as the Negro Organization.

This organization plays the role of main antagonist throughout the entire chronology of the series, but, Who are its members and what is its true objective? Next, we will answer these unknowns.

What is the Black Organization in Detective Conan and what does it do? Who are the members that make up the Black Organization?

What is the Black Organization in Detective Conan and what does it do?

Also known as the Black Organization, the Men in Black Organization or simply as the Organization, it is a criminal association that plays the role of main antagonist in the Detective Conan story, and whose real name is Karasuma Group.

Its name is in honor of its founder Renya Karasuma., but they do not use it since it is an organization known to the people. Likewise, each of its members receives a code name based on alcoholic beverages.

Although Its true and main objective is unknown so far.is apparently linked to the creation of a rejuvenation compound, similar to APTX 4869, the fictional drug with which detective Shinichi Kudo was shrunk.

Who are the members that make up the Black Organization?

This organization has various members that make it up, and that, as mentioned above, are given code names based on alcoholic beverages. The members of this organization are:

Ano Kata (“That person”)

Is he head of the Black Organization, whose real name is Renya Karasuma, but his agents refer to him as Ano Kata, which means “That Person.” Very little is known about him, as it is presumed that he died fifty years before the events of the series.

Rum

Right hand of the Boss and second in command In the organization, Rum hides his true identity under that of a sushi chef named Kanenori Wakita, but his real name is unknown so far.

Gin

It’s a high-ranking officer and third in command of the Black Organization, whose identity and real name are unknown. In most missions he works together with Vodka, another agent of the organization.

Vodka

Another of the high-ranking officers of the Black Organization, whose real identity is unknown. He is usually seen accompanying Gin, with whom he often works as a team.

Vermouth

It is the Favorite and closest agent to Ano Kata, who also happens to be a high-ranking member of the Black Organization. She has been known under the false identities of Sharon Vineyard and Chris Vineyard, but her real identity is unknown.

Chianti

Member of Operations and specialized in murders, Chianti is considered, along with Korn, an expert sniper in the organization. It is unknown what her real name is.

Korn

Like Chianti, Korn is a Operations member who specializes in assassinations, who also happens to be an excellent sniper. His real name is unknown so far.

Akemi Miyano

Known by her real name as she does not have a code name, Akemi was a junior member in the organization, sister of Shiho Miyano and partner of Shuichi Akai. She wanted to get her sister out of her organization, and to do so they tasked her with robbing a bank, believing that she would not do it, and seeing that she did have the courage to do it, Gin decided to kill her.

Tequila

Member of Software Development in the Black Organizationwhose real name is unknown, Tequila died accidentally due to a bomb explosion.

Pisco

Also known by his real identity as Kenzo Masuyama, is an executive member of the External Division, who is in charge of fundraising in the organization. He was killed by Gin after being caught on a journalist’s camera.

Calvados

It’s a Operations member who specializes in sniping for assassinations, whose real name is unknown. In a fight, Shuichi Akai broke his legs, so Calvados, seeing that the police had arrived at the scene and he was completely incapacitated, decided to commit suicide.

Rikumichi Kusuda

Member of Recognition in the Organization, for which a code name is not known. In his last mission he had to infiltrate a hospital where Kir was admitted, and he found himself cornered by the FBI and Shuichi Akai, without being able to alert or report anything to the organization, so he committed suicide.

Kiichiro Numabuchi

Also known as Cornelius Graver in the English version, he is a serial killer whom Conan encounters on a couple of occasions. In the organization he did not have a code name, and since he turned out to be useless as an assassin, the association was going to use him as a guinea pig to test APTX-4869, so he, terrified at knowing what awaited him, decided to flee. . He was later sentenced to death for his crimes in his hometown.

Yoshiaki Hara

Called Zachary Hara in the English version, he also does not have a code name in the organization, and appears only in Movie 5. He is a Software Development Member in the organization, as well as a game programmer and hacker. He was killed by Gin.

Irish

His real name and identity are unknown, and he only appears in Movie 13, dressed as Kiyonaga Matsumoto, the Superintendent of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police. He was a Recon member who managed to discover Conan’s true identitybut dies after being hit by a Chianti shot while trying to protect Conan himself.

Masaaki Okakura

He does not have a code name in the organization, and nothing is technically known about him, since This member only appears in Movie 13.

Arrack

Es an assassin from the organization’s External Divisionwhose true identity is Amylin, who only appears in Detective Conan Special, a manga that was not written by Gosho Aoyama.

Generic

He used to belong to the organization’s Research Department, who was about to take APTX-4869. He was searching for Sherry, but was accidentally affected by his own amnesia gas. Likewise, he only appears in Detective Conan Special, a manga not written by Gosho Aoyama.

Blackbeard

His true identity is Kurohige, and is a Scientist in the Research Department in the organization. Likewise, he appears only in Detective Conan Special, a manga that was not written by the author, Gosho Aoyama.

Sherry

Also known by her real identity as Shiho Miyano, she was a Scientist from the Research Department of the Internal Division, developer of the APTX-4869. She fled the organization upon learning that Gin had killed her sister, Akemi Miyano, and attempted suicide by taking APTX-4869, but her body only reverted to its infantile state, so she now lives under the alias of Ai Haibara.

Elena Miyano

Nicknamed Hell Angel, was Member of the Research Department, and mother of Akemi and Shiho Miyano. She died along with her husband Atsushi in an alleged accident.

Atsushi Miyano

He was a Member of the Research Department in the Organization, father of Akemi and Shiho Miyano, and husband of Elena Miyano. He died along with his wife in an alleged accident.

Join the conversation