Suara.com – The term ‘chindo’ recently became a topic of conversation after the Grand Final of MasterChef Indonesia Season 11. It became a hot topic on X to TikTok, here is a complete explanation of what chindo means.

Being a popular slang nowadays, chindo is a combination of Chinese and Indonesian words. This term is used to refer to people of Chinese descent who live in Indonesia.

The word ‘chindo’ went viral recently after the Grand Final of MasterChef Indonesia Season 11 which ended in controversy. In tight competition, Belinda managed to beat Kiki and emerge as champion.

Unfortunately, Belinda’s victory drew criticism and protests from the public. Winning from the start of the season to the grand final, netizens felt that Kiki was more worthy of being champion compared to Belinda.

Belinda’s victory at the MasterChef Indonesia Season 11 event even caused her to receive harsh criticism from netizens. His Instagram upload column was even limited because of the teasing he received.

As protests circulated on social media, Belinda’s name became associated with the term chindo. Following are several examples of netizen tweets regarding the MasterChef Indonesia Season 11 Grand Final controversy which went viral on social media.

“This is Belinda, in round 2, she couldn’t cut the lamb. In the end, Kiki helped her. Isn’t it embarrassing? Won the results of the setting too, you Chindo, you won” “Kiki, unfortunately you are not a Chindo” “The winner has already been set, the Chindo Just chindo” “No matter how good you are at cooking, if you’re not chindo, you can’t win, boss.”

That was a review of what chindo means. Until now, the Grand Final of MasterChef Indonesia Season 11 is still a hot topic on X.