Banknotes of various denominations circulate in Mexico. There are 20 pesos, 50, 100, 200 and 500, and the largest denomination is the thousand pesos from the G family.

It is one of the banknotes printed on paper money by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), and on its obverse is an image of the historical period of the Mexican Revolution, while on the reverse it is inspired by the ecosystem of the country’s humid jungles.

On the obverse of the thousand peso bill, effigies of historical figures appear, Francisco I. Madero, Hermila Galindo and Carmen Serdán, recognized for their participation in the revolutionary struggle of the 20th century; and along with them appears an image of the railroad, a means of transportation that arrived in Mexico at that time in history.

On the reverse side of the thousand peso bill are a jaguar, a sapote tree and ceibas, with the ancient Mayan city of Calakmul in Campeche as a background, which is recognized as a natural and cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO.

These thousand peso banknotes replaced those of the F family as of November 19, 2020, which have been in the process of being retired since then.

