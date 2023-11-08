Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of Commission I DPR from the PDI-P faction, Utut Adianto proposed the formation of a working committee or TNI neutrality Panja. He conveyed this proposal during a working meeting between Commission I and TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono and three force chiefs of staff, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Utut reasoned that the formation of the working committee was to protect the dignity of the TNI.

“If you really want to protect the dignity of the DPR, create a TNI neutrality committee,” said Utut at the meeting, quoted on Wednesday (8/11/2023).

According to Utut, in the future the DPR, through Commission I, will be able to monitor the neutrality of the TNI.

“So, while we are busy as legislative candidates, we are making supervision,” said Utut.

Separately, after the meeting, Utut emphasized that all parties were committed to being neutral, including the TNI.

“That’s so that the field is maintained, we created a neutrality monitoring committee. So we have to have a positive mindset,” said Utut.

According to Utut, even though there is a commitment to maintain neutrality, supervision through working committees is still needed.

“Well, but if you don’t monitor the potential, then we will see that this is good, everywhere there is supervision, the DPR is monitored, the Corruption Eradication Commission,” said Utut.

Commander in Chief Affirms TNI is Neutral

TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono when met by media crew at the Senayan Parliament Complex. (Suara.com/Novian)

TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono emphasized that TNI soldiers must be neutral in facing the 2024 elections. According to him, soldiers’ neutrality is the key to making the elections run safely and peacefully.

“The key, if you want this election to be safe and peaceful, is to start with the TNI-Polri, they must be neutral first. If the TNI is neutral, I’m sure they will focus on maintaining the sovereignty and integrity of the Republic of Indonesia, protecting the entire nation and state, they will easily carry out their duties,” said Yudo at the Complex. Senayan Parliament, Jakarta, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Yudo said he had emphasized the neutrality of TNI soldiers long ago, not just now, but several months ago.

“I have even asked these soldiers to give me a pocket book for TNI neutrality,” said Yudo.

Not just pocket books, the importance of neutrality for soldiers is also carried out by providing sanctions in the form of legal action.

“So there are efforts to put pressure on soldiers, even to the point of threats that if they are not neutral, legal action will be taken. This already exists. So my hope is that TNI soldiers wherever they are and on duty must be neutral,” said Yudo.

Yudo asked if there were soldiers who were not neutral to report them to their respective superiors.

“Report it to their superiors, it’s already there, what if they commit violations, etc., they’re not neutral, taking sides and so on, it’s already there,” said Yudo.