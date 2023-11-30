loading…

Emir Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Photo/Fox News

JAKARTA – Emir Qatar The current ruler, Tamim bin Hamad al-Tsani, has provided support to Palestine several times during the war between Israel and Hamas.

The Emir of Qatar has even criticized Israel several times if it acts out of control.

For example, in mid-October 2023 when al-Tsani urged the international community not to give Israel unlimited permission to kill Palestinians in the struggle against Hamas, according to a Reuters report.

Then, when Hamas and Israel reached a ceasefire, Qatar also served as a mediator. This of course cannot be separated from the role of the currently ruling Emir of Qatar.

Explanation of the Emir of Qatar

So what is the Emir of Qatar, and what is his role in one of these countries? In fact, the Emir in Qatar is the same as the position of a King or Prime Minister in the government.

Emir, sometimes literalized as amir, amier, or ameer, is a word of Arabic origin that can refer to a king, nobleman, holder of high military or political office, or other person who has actual or ceremonial authority.

This title has a long history of use in the Arab world, East Africa, West Africa, Central Asia, and the Indian subcontinent.

In the modern era, when used as a formal monarchical title, this title is roughly synonymous with “prince”, which applies to the hereditary son of a king, and the ruling monarch of a sovereign kingdom.

In contemporary usage, “emir” is also sometimes used as an honorary or formal title for the head of an Islamic, or Arab, organization or movement.

Qatar and Kuwait are two independent countries that retain the title of “emir” for their kings.

The Emir in Qatar is considered the king and head of state. Not only that, the Emir is also the commander of the armed forces and guarantor of the constitution.

It could be said that the Emir plays a very important role in Qatar because he holds the highest position in his country and has an important role in foreign relations.

The Emirs in Qatar come from the Al Thani House, which originates from the Banu Tamim, one of the largest tribes on the Arabian Peninsula.

(ian)