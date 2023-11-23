loading…

Israeli soldiers killed in the war against Hamas in Gaza are buried. The predictions about the curse of the 8th decade voiced by the Hamas al-Qassam Brigades are feared by Israel. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The curse of the “8th decade” has become a sentence that is widely discussed in the center Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. Israeli Zionist figures are afraid of these remarks, which they believe signal the collapse of the Jewish state.

This sentence was originally voiced by the spokesman for the Hamas military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades Abu Ubaidah in a video speech on October 28, 2023.

The sentence actually refers to the prophecies circulating among Israel about the end times of the history of the Jewish state.

“The curse of the eighth decade will fall on them and let them return to the Torah and Talmud to read them well. And can’t wait for the moment when they will be humiliated,” said Ubaidah.

“The era of the legend of the invincible army has ended and now, this battle will be a turning point in the history of the nation,” continued Ubaidah.

“The days of selling the world the illusion of an invincible army, merkava and superior intelligence are over, and we have undermined it and destroyed it in front of the world in the Gaza region and throughout Palestine,” Ubaidah added.

Israel’s Feared Eighth Decade Curse

Last year, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak expressed concern that Israel’s destruction would occur before his 80th birthday.

In an article in an Israeli newspaper; Yedioth Ahronoth, Barak said, “Throughout Jewish history, the Jewish people did not have a state for more than 80 years except for two periods: the King David period and the Hasmonemite period, both of which marked the beginning of their disintegration in the eighth decade.”

He added that the current experience of the Jewish Zionist State is its third and now entering its eighth decade, and he fears that the curse of the eighth decade will befall the State of Israel as it did in the previous decade.

Barak pointed out that Israel is not the only one affected by the “curse of the eighth decade.” “America broke out in civil war in the eighth decade, Italy turned into a fascist country in the eighth decade, Germany turned into a Nazi state in the eighth decade and became the cause of its defeat and disintegration, and in the eighth decade the Soviet Union’s communist revolution was destroyed and collapsed,” he explained. .