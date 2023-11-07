As with other aspects of cooking, there is some controversy when it comes to how to arrange cutlery in the dishwasher. The most frequently asked question is whether handles should go up or down. It seems like a simple dilemma, but it is not.

Some people believe it is best to place them with the handles facing up to prevent germs from your hands from coming into contact with the cutlery surfaces. Other people have the opposite opinion, stating that placing them with the handles facing down will remove stains and residue more easily.

Experts Answer: How Do You Put Cutlery in the Dishwasher?

Getty Images

Fortunately, cleaning experts and dishwasher manufacturers have spoken out to put an end to the controversy. The definitive answer is that cutlery should be placed with the handles facing downand this has a logical reason.

This perspective is based on the simple but effective logic that, by placing the cutlery in this way, the water droplets that fall during the washing cycle slide onto the handles and leave no stains or residue on the surfaces of the cutlery. covered.

And this not only applies to cutlery, but also to other kitchen utensils, such as knives, where the handle should be placed downwards. Safety is one of the main reasons for this recommendation.

By keeping the sharp blades facing down, you reduce the risk of accidents when removing cutlery from the dishwasher. Plus, this practice is not only safe, but it also helps preserve the sharpness of the blades, extending the life of your knives.

To keep your cutlery clean in the dishwasher, use a basket that keeps them separated and prevents them from scratching or hitting each other. Additionally, you should place the largest ones at the bottom of the basket so that they do not interfere with the water.

Likewise, it is important that you rinse the cutlery before washing it to remove any food remains. This way you will avoid corrosion, the accumulation of bacteria, but above all the deterioration of the utensils.