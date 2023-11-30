Guadalajara It is one of the most touristic cities in Mexico, attracting a large number of national and international tourists each year thanks to its attractive monuments, historical and modern buildings, among other things.

Those planning a trip to the Pearl of the West often wonder what is the cheapest and most opportune time to take a flight to the city, and today we answer that question.

When is it cheaper and more convenient to travel to Guadalajara?

This depends on several factors, mainly the airport from where you will take the outward flight. Most of these flights come from the toMexico City airportand another good part comes from Monterrey, Aguascalientes, Colima or Cancun.

With MoMondo data, the best price for a trip one way only It is $786 departing from Monterrey. But if what you are looking for is one of round tripthis costs about one thousand 248 Mexican pesos starting from the CDMX airport.

All this is subject to the airline you useas well as available schedules and promotions.

January is the month in which flying to the city of Guadalajara is cheapest, since the average round-trip prices range between 1,340 Mexican pesos.

Mayo instead It is the most expensive monthsince prices are around one thousand 684 Mexican pesos. You should keep in mind that rain storms begin in the metropolis starting in June, which can delay and make some flights more expensive.

The cheapest day to travel to Guadalajara by air is the Wednesdaywith an estimated cost of one thousand 855 pesos, while Sunday is the most expensive daycosting on average one thousand 964 pesos due to the high demand of people arriving in the city.

It should be noted that these prices are estimates and, as we already said, it depends on several factors that can help you have a more expensive or cheaper flight. We recommend doing your research before taking a flight to Guadalajara and that if you do, enjoy your stay in one of the most interesting cities in the country.

