Yes, we can vote today. What if you love your car?

It may not have escaped your notice, unless of course you’ve only been bingeing Ferry on Netflix lately and you’ve ignored all other media: we can vote today. First and foremost, we encourage everyone today to make use of that right. So look for that voting card in that pile of mail from last month and hop hop to the local polling station!

Car themes in these elections

The RAI association indicated last week that the car is a neglected child in this election battle. While in many families the car is the largest expense after the house. @nicolasr asked you exactly how much the car costs you yesterday, resulting in striking answers. So it is quite important what will happen to this in the (near) future.

You notice that the car is mainly involved when it comes to the theme of sustainability. If you are a real climate problem denier, it is clear which 2.3 parties you can cross today. But a little further towards the middle it becomes important to pay more attention.

Pay as you go, also known as road pricing, is on the agenda of many parties as an instrument to coordinate driving. New Social Contract, BBB, SP, PVV, FVD are absolutely against it.

In the field of maximum speed on the highways there is plenty of banter to be heard again. A flavor we had not yet heard was that of Volt: ‘We can go back to 120 km/h when 80% of traffic is electric’. OK..

During the BNR Mobility Debate last Friday, NSC promised that we can return to 130 km/h when the nitrogen problems are under control.

It is not unimportant that the parties present during that same debate indicated that there was no EV fine on MRB may come at a time when EVs also have to pay road tax. Because these cars often weigh more, you would pay more road tax based on weight than for a comparable petrol or diesel engine. Both NSC and VVD, D66 and Groenlinks/PVDA agreed that this would not be correct.

We have previously gone through the parties’ election manifestos for you. See below and above all: go vote!

How the parties view cars

Christian Union: SUV tax + mandatory silent tires FvD: Kok’s quarter back + 1 MRB per person BBB: Speed ​​limit must return to 130! PVDD: Fewer cars and especially fewer SUVs Volt: Back to 120 km/h if 80% of the cars are electric PVDA-GL: Less use of private cars and faster introduction of road pricing CDA: Road charging is not allowed in rural areas SP is against road pricing and in favor of cheap EVs VVD: excise duty down and mileage allowance up! PVV: 140 km/h and no road pricing NSC: no road pricing and no more Tesla Subsidy

Don’t believe our analysis but do your own research? Then take a look at the election programs below!

Would you like to look through the election manifestos yourself?

VVD Election Program 2023 PVV Election Program 2023 CDA Election Program 2023 BBB Election Program 2023 PVDA / GL Election Program 2023 Volt Election Program 2023 FvD Election Program 2023 PvdD Election Program 2023 SP Election Program 2023 New Social Contract Election Program 2023

photo: Mobility debate BNR

