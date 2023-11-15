We show you what the tactical sprint is and how we can use it in the new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and its different modes.

He tactical sprint It means running much more for a time, a kind of enhanced sprint, something that we can abuse a little to move much faster for a time in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. We are going to see in this guide what it is, what advantages it has and how we can use it during the games.

He tactical sprint can always be used (similar to MW2), in all game modes, with more or less limitations, but it is Available in both campaign and multiplayer modes. In online games we will need a recharge time, we will not be able to abuse it as much.

How to use tactical sprint

To use this type of sprint we will have several methods:

Dual L3 (default): We will have to press L3 once to start sprinting, and then again, basically L3 twice and we will enter the tactical sprint.An L3 after the sprint: While you are already sprinting you can press L3 again and thus also enter the tactical sprint.

When we are running with this type of sprint we will go much faster, but we will also lift the weapon (although our speed also depends on the weight of the weapon). The best is that we will go very fastwhich is great for certain maps, especially the large scale ones, We will also gain more strength when we slidebut be careful, our reaction time to aim and shoot is not that fast.

