Let’s try to explain to you what is NAT and what this technology is for. It is one of the technologies that help us on the Internet every day without us realizing it, but that not all of us understand exactly or know how to recognize by name.

We are going to start by explaining to you in a simple and colloquial way what NAT is. We will do it by telling you why it is necessary and explaining, without getting into technicalities, how it works. Then we will talk to you about the most common NAT typesand we will finish with what each of these types is for.

What is NAT





When the Internet was invented, the initial idea was not to create a network as immensely giant as today, nor was it intended for every home to have a connection. Therefore, when this technology was created, only 32 bits were reserved to create IP addresses, which gave a maximum of 4,294,967,296 unique addresseswhich ended up falling short

An IP address is like a license plate that identifies you within a network. It is a unique identifier for your device, and is assigned to you automatically when you connect to the Internet. No one can surf the web without an IP, and no website can be online without one either. Thus, when you enter Xataka.com, your browser translates the text to the IP address of our website.

So, what ends up happening is that between servers, devices, web pages and so on, the IPv4 protocol that was being used is not enough for us all to have a unique IP. And this is where the NAT o Network Address Translation (in Spanish, Translation of Network Addresses).

What NAT does is allow multiple computers to connect with the same public IP, using different private IPs internally in the home network. In this way, large companies and networks can use a single IP address, saturating everything less than if each one used a different one.

Thus, NAT helps ensure that IPv4 addresses do not run out. If you have a computer, two cell phones, a printer and a Smart TV at home, each one will have a private address on your local network. So, NAT takes them into account and treats them individually within your home network, your home WiFi, but when you connect to the Internet from one of them it is from the same IP address. Then, by managing the incoming traffic, it then sends it to the device it touches.

The NAT It’s on your router, modem, or the device you connect withand normally it will not need to be configured, although some devices allow it.

Advantages and disadvantages of NAT





The main advantage of NAT is that it helps save public IP addresses on IPv4 networks, since several devices can connect from the same address. It also makes it easier to manage business or home networks, as you can change the public IP address without affecting private IP addresses.

Besides, NAT also helps improve the security of your devicessince the private IP addresses of each of them are not public or visible when you connect to the Internet.

However, there are also some disadvantages to NAT. For example, there may be difficulties when using direct communication protocols with a specific device, such as VoIP, FTP, or even when using online games. There may also be problems with some firewall if it is not configured correctly.

At the moment, NAT is only available for connections with the IPv4 protocol, and does not support IPv6. IPv6 is a new protocol with longer IP addresses, and can accommodate 340 sextillion addresses. Therefore, for reasons of occupying IP addresses, NAT is not necessary, although a specific one is being developed for this protocol called NAT64.

Most used NAT types





Next, we are going to tell you what they are the most used NAT types and common on networks. In each of them we will give you a short description so that you know what their characteristics are.

static NAT: Assigns a fixed IP address to your router or NAT device, converting its private address into a public one directly, and making it visible on the Internet.

dynamic NAT: Your router has several public IP addresses assigned to it, and each private IP address is mapped using one of the assigned public IP addresses, so that each of the private ones is assigned one of the free public IP addresses when it has to connect, so way that each time will always be different.

Overlay NAT: To avoid overlaps or conflicts with the public IPs of one network and the private IPs of another, the router generates a translation table to assign a single public IP to the connection.

Overload NAT or PAT: It is the most common type of all, and it is the one used in your home. What it does is map multiple private IP addresses through a single public IP address.

What type is best to use in each case

Static NAT is one of the most common types advisable for web servers or devices for which you need to know an IP address that is always the same, and through which to connect to the Internet. It is also useful for devices that must be accessible over the Internet by authorized personnel, although not any general Internet user.

As for dynamic NAT, it is a good option when you want to the device that connects has greater security, since each time you do it you will be assigned a different one. Come on, a public IP that is being used now will not belong to that device tomorrow.

Overlapping NAT is used only in those cases where the private IP addresses on one network match the public IP addresses on another. This can create conflicts between them when connecting to the Internet, so the router makes sure to put order between them with its connection table.

The NAT PAT is the type you are going to use at home, since this so-called “overload” is what identifies the private IP addresses of the devices you have connected to your network, and connects them to the Internet through a single public IP address. The router keeps each device mapped so it knows which one connects where and which one to send incoming data from a website or server.

