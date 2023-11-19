Suara.com – The name Mattoanging International Stadium is currently being discussed by the public after presidential candidate Anies Baswedan had a dialogue with football supporters. But the question is, what is Mattoanging International Stadium? Check out the following review.

Recently, presidential candidate Anies Baswedan held a dialogue with Makassar football supporters. In the dialogue, Anies said he would build the Mattoanging International Stadium in Makassar.

Maybe there are still some people who don’t know what Mattoanging International Stadium is. So, to find out, let’s look at the following review which was reported from various sources.

What is Mattoanging International Stadium

So, Mattoanging international Stadium is a stadium for international football matches which is planned to be built in Makassar by Anies if he is elected president.

“We are serious about building a stadium here, we have even prepared a design. We are calling it the Mattoanging International Stadium,” said Anies at Gor Artisan Building Makassar during a dialogue with football supporters on Sabu (18/11/2023).

“Anies also said that in the future he will not only build a stadium in Makassar, but will also build 10 international standard stadiums in other cities in Indonesia.” Anies said again

The reason why Anies wants to build the Mattoanging International Stadium in Makassar is because there is not yet an adequate stadium available in that city. Apart from that, the construction of the stadium was also a request from local residents.

Local residents said that previously there had been a stadium in Makassar, but it was torn down. The governor previously promised that the stadium would be rebuilt, but this promise has not yet been implemented.

Anies also added that if you want to build a stadium that meets our shared expectations, a signature of support is needed so that he and Vice President Muhamini can be elected in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“However, for this to happen you need a signature, without a signature it can’t be done. Signatures are obtained through what, the Presidential Election. So if that’s the case, we are both prepared and given that we will try to build the stadium. Because, without that signature “It cannot be included in the APBN,” said Anies via Antara.

The plan is that the Mattoanging International Stadium will be built on 7 H land with a spectator capacity of up to 41,800 seats. This stadium will also be designed according to FIFA standards so that it can be used for international competitions such as the World Cup.

That is a review of what the Mattoanging International Stadium is which Anies is predicted to build in Makassar if he is elected President in the 2024 Presidential Election. We hope this information is useful!

Contributor: Ulil Azmi