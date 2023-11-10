The first stop, before Buen Fin, is Single’s Day, which the department store defines as “an opportunity for single people to pamper themselves and treat themselves.” In this event, Liverpool, for 3 days, offers discounts both in its physical store and in online sales in most of its departments.

According to information from Liverpool, it is a special date that is celebrated every year on November 11, better known as Singles’ Day. This holiday has its origins in China, where they proudly celebrate being single.

It emerged in 1993 at the University of Nanjing, China, and the date 11/11 was selected because the number 1 represents a single person. Originally, it was celebrated by men, but over the years women also joined.

Years later it became World Shopping Day due to the degree of consumerism that existed, which crossed the borders and is now used in large department stores like Liverpool.

When does Single’s Day start in Liverpool?

Through their official page and social networks they announced that this festival would begin on the day of today November 10th and will conclude next Sunday the 12th and all its customers will get exclusive discounts on the vast majority of its products.

There will be sales on both beauty products and technology and, according to the store, with them you can “pamper yourself and if the best way to pamper yourself is by pampering others, you can also find gifts for your loved ones.”

Among the benefits that Liverpool offers you when purchasing on Single’s Day are discounts not only with store cards, but also with participating credit cards, Liverpool Guarantee, Click & Collect and free shipping.

It is worth remembering that subsequent to this event, discounts will arrive Good End 2023which will take place next weekend, from November 17 to 20where you can also purchase the products of your choice at incredible prices.

YC

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions