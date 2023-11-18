loading…

Al Shifa Hospital is the focus of attention of Israel’s attacks on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli troops again entered al-Shifa Hospital en masse on Thursday, for the second time in as many days.

Their search has so far apparently failed to uncover Hamas’ alleged underground command center, which the Israelis say is firmly located beneath a medical facility.

Hamas, hospital staff and several international organizations that have access to the hospital have all confirmed that there are no military installations or soldiers at al-Shifa. They say it is home to exhausted doctors and overworked nurses treating a growing number of patients and increasingly difficult conditions, made worse by hundreds of frightened Palestinians fleeing the destruction of their homes to the relative safety of the compound. .

One of Israel’s main claims, clearly intended to justify attacks on hospital complexes in Gaza, is that Hamas has revoked the protected status of medical facilities, using them for military purposes, thereby giving Israel the right to attack and enter hospitals, while blaming the Israel. Palestinian armed group.

The Israeli army is trying hard to “prove” their accusations but so far the results do not support them. Earlier this week journalists from a US TV station who were part of the strike force were taken to al-Rantisi Children’s Hospital by its chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. The news team was shown several Kalashnikovs and a motorbike. Hagari tried his best to convince the media and the world that it was proof of his side’s accusations.

His claims were mirrored at al-Shifa by his subordinate, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, who presented as “evidence of terrorist activity” half a dozen AK assault rifles with their magazines removed, a laptop and, in a Monty Pythonesque moment, two cans of WD40 anti-rust spray.

Anyone who has spent time in the Middle East or in any war knows that the venerable Kalashnikov is everywhere. It is normal and legal for hospitals to have armed guards to protect them from criminals, looters, and anyone else who would abuse them.

But despite the ignorance of these claims and the huge difference between showing some weapons and claiming a major command center where Hamas conducts its operations, the location where the weapons were allegedly found is surprising: the arrogant Conricus insisted that the weapons were hidden in the MRI room.

Al Jazeera asked radiology specialists whether it was possible to hide weapons in the room. His response: “When the engine is turned on, it will retract the gun and attach it to itself.” The MRI machine won’t work with the gun on it. Asking someone to believe that any hospital in Gaza would give up one of its main diagnostic machines to hide a bag containing several weapons is absurd.