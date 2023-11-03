Intelligence is an aptitude, a mental capacity with which one can capture diverse and varied information, process it, retain it and emit it. It is one of the most distinctive characteristics of human beings.

It encompasses a set of cognitive skills that allow you to understand the world around you, solve problems and adapt to changing situations. Since the beginning of the 20th century, lIntelligence has been measured and quantified through what we know as the intelligence quotient or IQ..

This tool was created by the German psychologist William Stern in 1912, which allowed scoring the results of intellectual tests carried out on children. From then on, anyone can undergo an intelligence test to evaluate their abilities.

It is worth mentioning that the test is determined by comparing a person’s performance on a standardized test with the performance of a group of people of the same age. The score is obtained by dividing the mental age by the chronological age and multiplying the result by 100..

This score is used to estimate a person’s intelligence and ability to solve problems and understand concepts.

How IQ is determined and measured

Getty

IQ tests evaluate various cognitive abilities in order to estimate a person’s general reasoning level.

These are based on two types of intelligence: fluid intelligence, which is related to the ability to learn new information and reason abstractly, and crystallized intelligence, which includes previously memorized knowledge. This way, They measure the ability to think, apply knowledge and solve complex problems..

There are different types of IQ tests, such as the Wechsler Adult Intelligence Scale (WAIS IV), the Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children (WISC) or the Woodcock-Johnson tests of cognitive abilities.

There are also the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales and Raven’s Progressive Matrices, among others. Each of these can have different formats, from multiple choice questions to short answers or riddles.

The duration of intelligence tests also varies, and can last from 15 minutes to four hours, depending on the specific test.

The meaning of IQ scores

The scores of the IQ or IQ tests (both meanings are valid) are based on a normal distribution, which has a bell shape and represents the variability of the intelligence of the population. The average is 100, which means that half of the people have a score equal to or close to this figure.

But figures that are very far from the average, whether up or down, are less frequent and are located at the extremes of the range. Furthermore, IQ numbers take into account the age of the person taking the test, since some aspects of intelligence can vary throughout life.

For example, it is normal for processing speed to decrease with age, so a 20-year-old person cannot be directly compared to a 50-year-old person. For this reason, the scores are adjusted to the average of each age group. , allowing for a more equitable evaluation.

Los IQ scores are divided into categories according to their valueso the ranges are as follows.

less than 70: mental weakness. Between 70 and 79: limit cognitive capacity. Between 80 and 89: low cognitive ability. Between 90 and 109: average cognitive ability. Between 110 and 119: high cognitive ability. Between 120 and 129: superior cognitive ability. 130 or more: high intellectual abilities, genius or almost genius.

It is important to note that genetics is not the only factor that influences IQ. Other variables such as educational level, family environment, childhood stimulation and personal experiences can also affect the development of intelligence.

In addition, It is necessary to keep in mind that IQ does not measure intelligence completely.since there are different types of intelligence that are not reflected in this indicator.

Intelligence is a diverse and dynamic phenomenon, which depends on multiple biological, social and environmental factors, and which manifests itself in different ways in each individual.