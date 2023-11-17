As if there weren’t enough satellites, now there are also a backpack orbiting the Earth. The object was photographed flying through the night sky at 28,000 kilometers per hour after it was lost track of during a spacewalk by two astronauts.

It was NASA astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara who were outside the International Space Station on November 2 when a backpack with tools fell off and floated away without them being able to do anything to recover it.

The backpack now orbits the Earth at a similar altitude and speed to the ISS. If you know where to look, you can see it in space, as the photo above demonstrates. The Virtual Telescope Project, an online community that allows you to rent telescope hours for remote control, took the image on Wednesday from Tuscany with one of its robotic telescopes.

Using a single two-second exposure, the remote-controlled telescope was able to capture a clear image of the backpack as it followed it across the night sky at high speed, as indicated by trails in the background, which are the surrounding stars.

Can be seen with binoculars





Image: NASA/JSC

The backpack shines at magnitude +6, according to EarthSky, which means it is slightly below the limit of visibility with the naked eye, but could be observed with binoculars.

The new object in orbit has been cataloged with the name 1998-067WC/58229 and is located six minutes from the International Space Station in an orbit of 415 x 416 km, according to the astronomer Jonathan McDowellfrom the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

In its current orbit it does not pose a threat to astronauts on the International Space Station, but it will continue to float for several months before losing altitude and disintegrating in the Earth’s atmosphere. The astronauts were already done using the tools anyway.

Imagen | Gianluca Masi (Virtual Telescope Project)

