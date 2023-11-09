You must pay special attention to the environment and do everything in your power to avoid, for example, single-use plastics. Those elements that, without knowing it, can put both the environment and your health at risk.

The blame lies with a component called Bisphenol-A (BPA), present in a wide range of plastic products that you use every day.

What is Bisphenol-A (BPA)

It is a hard, clear chemical found in water bottles, toys, lined cans, food storage containers, contact lenses, CDs, and many other plastic products.

While it may sound harmless, it is harmful to your health.which has raised concern due to its ability to interfere with the body’s hormonal functions, particularly estrogen, which could influence the development of other biological processes.

Why is BPA dangerous for health?

It is worth mentioning that BPA is an endocrine disruptormeaning it can interfere with the normal functioning of hormones.

Exposure to this component has been linked to a number of health problems, including:

Fertility problems: BPA can affect the production of sperm and eggs, meaning it makes conception and pregnancy more difficult. Altered brain development: Exposure to BPA during pregnancy can affect fetal brain development, which can lead to learning and behavioral problems. Playback problems: Likewise, this component can affect the development of reproductive organs, which leads to infertility. Cancer: BPA has been linked to an increased risk of breast, prostate, ovarian and testicular cancer.

Regulation of BPA or Bisphenol—A

Concern about the safety of BPA has led to regulation and limitation of its use in consumer products.

The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has significantly reduced the acceptable daily intake level of BPA to 1.2 nano grams per kilogram of body weight per day. This represents a substantial change compared to levels previously considered safe.

In this sense, the “BPA free” label has become popular as a way to identify products that seek to avoid this compound.

However, it is essential to note that, despite being free of Bisphenol-A, many of these items may contain other bisphenols with similar or problematic health effects. To minimize risk, it is recommended to opt for safer alternatives.

An example is glass or stainless steel containers instead of plastic, especially when these are exposed to high temperatures.

This simple change in packaging choice can help reduce BPA leaching into foods and drinksthus mitigating exposure to this compound that is not beneficial to health.