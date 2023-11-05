If we talk about technological advances, where they happen almost daily, There are innovations that test knowledge and that, although it may seem strange, are hidden under the microscopic.

Quantum dots are one such example that, despite their tiny size, are revolutionizing a wide variety of fields, from electronics to medicine.

In this article, you will delve into the complex world of quantum dots, explaining what they consist of and exploring their great applications that are transforming society.

Quantum dots, although tiny, have an extraordinary attribute that makes them unique: their response to light, but It is better to go in parts, go little by little and really reveal what they are in a simple and accessible way for everyone, something that is normally not so simple to find..

What are quantum dots?

Quantum dots, often called “semiconductor nanocrystals” or even “artificial atoms,” They are tiny particles, often a few nanometers – billionths of a meter – that, despite their microscopic size, have an enormous impact today..

They have special properties thanks to quantum mechanics, which, simply put, is a branch of physics that applies to particles on a very small scale, such as atoms and subatomic particles.

These quantum dots They are, in essence, semiconductors, meaning they can conduct electricity under certain conditions. What makes them interesting is how they respond to light. When you shine light on them, quantum dots absorb it and then re-emit it, but they do so in a very particular way.

Samsung

The light emission of quantum dots is directly related to their size. That is to say, If you have larger quantum dots, they will emit light with a longer wavelength, which in practical terms is perceived as a redder color.. On the other hand, smaller quantum dots will emit light with a shorter wavelength, which results in bluer colors.

This phenomenon is called the “quantum confinement effect” and is a key feature of quantum dots. The ability to control the size of quantum dots, and therefore the wavelength of light they emit, is what makes them valuable in applications such as high-definition displays.

Samsung

Quantum dots and screens: a revolution

One of the most important applications of quantum dots is in display technology, where they have completely revolutionized their quality.

On quantum dot displays, QLED, nanocrystals are used to generate brighter, more accurate colors. Compared to traditional technologies such as organic light-emitting diodes (LEDs), quantum dots offer a wider color gamut and superior energy efficiency.

The operation is simple but very striking. As mentioned before, when illuminated with a light source, quantum dots emit specific colors depending on their size.

This means that by adjusting the size of quantum dots in a display, improved color reproduction can be achieved. This has improved the quality of television screens, computer monitors and mobile phones, creating a visual experience on another level.

TCL

Endless applications: from energy to medicine

Although quantum dot displays are one of the most relevant applications, Its impact goes far beyond entertainment and its visual improvements.

In medicine, these are used in medical imaging techniques, such as MRI and CT scan, to improve the quality of images. Due to their ability to emit light of specific colors, contrast agents can be designed that contain quantum dots.

These agents can be targeted to specific areas of the body and, when illuminated with appropriate light, emit signals that improve the visibility of internal structures in medical images. This allows for more accurate diagnosis and more effective monitoring of medical conditions.

They are also used in detection and diagnosis techniques, such as the detection of biomarkers or the identification of diseasesas they can bind to specific molecules in biological samples, such as blood or tissue, and emit light when bound.

This allows doctors to detect the presence of biomarkers or the activity of certain proteins, which is crucial for early diagnosis of diseases such as cancer.

In the energy field, quantum dots have the potential to revolutionize the efficiency of solar panels. By coating them with quantum dots, it is possible to capture sunlight in a broader range of wavelengths, making that conversion of energy alone into electricity more efficient.

They have been recognized with the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

This year, scientists Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov won the prestigious 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry in recognition of their notable contributions in this field.

The road to understanding and exploiting quantum dots has been a journey with ups and downs. Although physicists had theories about the effects of nanoparticles based on their size, few could imagine the magnitude of their impact in practice.

In 1937, Herbert Fröhlich predicted that nanoparticles would behave differently depending on their size and shape, based on the famous Schrödinger Equation. However, putting these ideas into practice proved challenging, as it required creating structures much smaller than a pin.

It was in 1981 when Alexei I. Ekimov observed quantum dots in crystals, and his work focused on the absorption of light in these nanocrystals. Louis E. Brus, at Columbia University, expanded this research to particles in liquid, discovering that particle size affected light absorption.

Finally, Moungi Bawendi, at MIT, developed methods to produce high-quality nanocrystals, culminating in the understanding and application of quantum dots in various disciplines..

These advances have led to well-deserved recognition with the Nobel Prize, as quantum dots have added a third dimension to the periodic table and have revolutionized modern science and technology.