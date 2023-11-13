loading…

Israel accuses Hamas of using civilians in the Gaza Strip as human shields as they continue to launch indiscriminate attacks on the territory. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – For more than a month, Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip in response to a lightning attack carried out by the Palestinian Islamic resistance group Hamas on October 7. At least 11,000 Palestinian civilians have died as a result of Israeli attacks, two-thirds of whom are women and children.

A number of human rights organizations also say that Israel has committed war crimes. However, Israel remained unmoved and accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields without providing concrete evidence. Hamas itself firmly rejects Israel’s accusations.

So what is a human shield? and why does Israel use this accusation as an excuse to reject accusations of committing war crimes? The following is the explanation.

What Is Human Shield?

Under international law, the term refers to civilians or other protected persons whose presence is used to render military targets immune from military operations.

The use of human shields is prohibited by Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions and is considered a war crime and a violation of humanitarian law.

There are three types of human armor:

1. Voluntary shields are those who deliberately choose to stand in front of legitimate targets as a means of protection;

2. Involuntary shieldmen are people who are forcibly deployed as bargaining chips or as a means to thwart an attack; And

3. Nearby shields are civilians or civilian locations that serve as shields or serve as shields due to their proximity to the battle.

After Israel instructed the 1.1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza to move south, the family of Al Jazeera correspondent Youmna ElSayed received a phone call from the Israeli army warning them to immediately leave their home in Gaza City. They decided it was too risky to travel south amid heavy bombardment.

Neve Gordon, co-author of Human Shields: A History of People in the Line of Fire, told Al Jazeera that evacuation orders give warring parties – in this case Israel – the ability to use families like ElSayed and the entire population of northern Gaza as human shields .