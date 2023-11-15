The things in the multiverse they got complicated. Uatu the Watcher also tells us this, in this first one trailer from the season 2 Of What Ifpublished recently online by Marvel Studios. This new season will be available for streaming on Disney+ from December 22nd.

The timing of the episodes will be atypical this time, because the What If episodes will be released one at a time for 9 days straightstarting from December 22nd (therefore in full Christmas spirit!).

From this new trailer we understand well, thanks to the words of our narrator Uatu, what the will be toni of this season. We will also be able to grasp some of the quotes who will be present, or some intersections and situations which at first glance seem rather “peculiar”.

This season was unfortunately postponed more than a year ago, on the occasion of the announcement of the third season.

Between returns of already known “variants” or “variables”, new entries, and above all surprises, if the quality of this new season reaches the levels of the first, then we will see some good ones… or even better.

The multiverse in this phase of the MCU was obviously the central theme, and a product like What If will certainly live up to expectations. This is because its episodic formula is well suited to the concept that Marvel Studios wants to express.