A new report claims that What If…? It will be launched on Disney+ in a different way than the other MCU series

The second season of What If…? It would already have a release date, in addition to the fact that the episodes could be released daily.

What If…? season 2 will arrive in 2023

The Cosmic Circus media, using Toonado.com as a source, has revealed when the animated series will arrive on Disney+. It turns out that the Marvel Cinematic Universe show will premiere on December 22, and episodes will be released daily until the 30th of the same month.

Apparently, Disney wants to try various alternatives in the way of launching their projects, since Echo It will arrive with all its chapters available. It should come as no surprise if the company later decides to release not-so-flashy films that would normally be released in theaters on its platform. For example, if The Marvels had cost much less to make, and if it had also been released on Disney+, we would probably be talking about a success in that medium and not the failure that it is currently being.

What we could see in season 2 of What If…?

The report on the animated show also mentions that “this season will have a much bigger impact on the 616 timeline.”

A few weeks ago the titles of each episode had been shared, and now, the order in which they will be released was revealed.

What if… Nebula joined the Nova Corps? (December 22th)

What if… Peter Quill attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes? (December 23th)

What if… Happy Hogan saved Christmas? (Dec. 24)

What would happen if… Iron Man crashed into the Grandmaster? (December 25th)

What if… Captain Carter fought the Hydra Stomper? (December 26)

What if… The Avengers reunited in 1602? (December 27)

What would happen if… Hela found the Ten Rings? (December 28th)

What if… Kahhori reformed the world? (December 29)

What would happen if… Supreme Strange intervened? (December 30)

Although it is not yet confirmed, some rumors claim that Marvel Studios The series is planned to have three seasons.

On the other hand, CanWeGetSomeToast offered details of the second season of What If…?. About the episode of Peter Quill said the following: “This may seem like an episode of Guardians of the Galaxy vs Avengersbut it’s actually about Peter Quill being handed over to Ego when I was a child. “Ego and Peter come for the planet, causing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes of 1988 to reunite.”

He also confirmed who is part of the Avengers from 1988: Hank Pym (original Ant-Man), Bill Foster (Goliath), King T’Chaka (Black Panther), Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier), Wendy Lawson (Starforce) and Thor. For its part, Peggy Carter I would be the director of S.H.I.E.L.D y Howard Stark would have a presence in the episode.