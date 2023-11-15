Marvel Studios has today revealed the first trailer for the 2nd season of the animated series What if…? and looks like it will maintain the level of the first

When we thought that the end of Loki on Disney + had left us orphaned from Marvel Studios series, the company announces the premiere of the 2nd season of What if…? that will arrive to liven up Christmas when it premieres its first episode of nine on December 22. They have also announced that the episodes will be released every night daily, changing the strategy they followed with the season by adopting a different approach like the next Echo, which will release its 5 episodes at the same time. It’s unclear if the studio is using these series as a testbed for future streaming titles, but releasing a new installment over the holidays is certainly cause for celebration.

In the trailer, we see new Avengers team-ups, a Christmas adventure in Avengers Tower, Hela’s team-up with Wenwu, and familiar moments from several previous MCU films, albeit with a new twist.

Perhaps most intriguing, however, is the fact that Thanos is shown fighting Captain America during Avengers: Infinity War, only to later clash with Captain Carter. Doctor Strange Supreme is also back, and it seems that we will see the Winter Soldier teaming up with Hank Pym and a Kree, as well as a variant of Echo, a character introduced in the MCU in Hawkeye, although in a version closer to that of the comics.

The million-dollar question is whether the series will be related to the multiverse saga of the live-action films. Or if we will see in some way that the episodes are affected by the events of the second season of LOKI, so we will have to wait for its premiere to clear up doubts.

You can watch the trailer below:

Synopsis

The second season of What if…? continues the journey as The Watcher (Uatu) guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing new and familiar faces across the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars reprising their iconic roles.

This season we will see fan favorite characters such as Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, the episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as lead writer.

You can watch one episode every day starting December 22 with your Disney+ subscription.