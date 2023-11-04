Constantly the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) leaves some of its banknotes off the market and coins, this has the objective of improving the country’s monetary exchange.

A few months ago they made the announcement that some of their bills would begin to be withdrawn, according to Banxico, banknotes in the process of being withdrawn can continue to be used for commercial and exchange transactions, however, upon arrival at the banks they will be separated for deposit to the Bank of Mexico.

What bills will be left off the market?

The first on the list are family B banknotes in all their denominationswhich were put into circulation in 1993, have similar characteristics to the banknotes of family A and They are expressed in “new pesos”.

According to Banxico, a “new peso” is equivalent to one thousand pesos of the previous unit.

They will also be left out those of family C put into circulation in 1994. They have different characteristics than the family B banknotes, and They are also expressed in “new pesos.”

Added to this list are those of the D family which were put into circulation in 1996 to complete the change of monetary unit, have similar characteristics to the C family banknotes, but They are expressed in “Pesos” of the monetary unit currently in force.

The commemorative banknotes for the 75th anniversary of the Bank of Mexico correspond to this family of banknotes, but were put into circulation in the year 2000.

Those that belong to the D1 family will also be removed from the market.

Finally, From the F family, the 50 and 1,000 peso bills will be withdrawnput into circulation since 2006 and 2008 respectively.

According to the Central Bank of Mexico, just because a bill or coin goes out of circulation does not mean that it has become worthless, so they can continue to be used as currency.

