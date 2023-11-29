The Constitution Bridge and Christmas are getting closer and, with them, the classic trips we make at this time of year: both for leisure and to visit our relatives. It is also the time when the greatest number of transport strikes usually take place, with the problems returning to our point of origin that this can cause. Can we be penalized for missing work if my return flight has been canceled and I cannot arrive on time?

At this time of year, plane cancellations or delays become common. If we are one of those who rush until the last minute to return from our trip, it is possible that we will not have time to take another plane if the one we had initially scheduled is cancelled. Imagine arriving at an airport and realizing that, no matter what you do, you will not be able to get to your workplace on time and you cannot telework either.

So what’s up? Can they fire me? Do I have to make up the day? The first thing we have to keep in mind is that, in this type of situation, it is important to remain calm and contact our manager in order to find an agreed solution in the shortest possible time and inform them so that it can be reorganized. Once this is done, it is time to analyze what can happen to us.

This is what the legal framework says

If we go to article 1105 of the Civil Code, we observe how “outside of the cases expressly mentioned in the law, and those declared by the obligation, no one will be responsible for those events that could not have been foreseen, or that, if foreseen, were inevitable. ”.

That is, in the event that your plane is canceled and this situation prevents you from being able to return to your workplace on time, we are not susceptible to being sanctioned under any circumstances. However, we do have to demonstrate that everything was for a greater cause and that, indeed, a cancellation has occurred. A certificate from the airline in question should be more than enough.

Since the Workers’ Statute does not specify anything in this regard, the next step is to go to our collective agreement. Which, in most cases, probably does not take these types of situations into account either. Therefore, we would be left in the hands of the company to find a solution that could range from recovering the lost hours at another time to letting the situation pass and returning to work a day later. We could also use the days of free disposal if we had them contemplated.

No, it cannot be compensated with a vacation day

When we face these types of situations, it is common for us to go on vacation days to try to minimize the impact of our absence. However, if the flight has been canceled due to a creditable force majeure, it is not possible to exchange the day for a vacation day. Since it is not legal to change a day of rest for a day that is not dedicated to it.

In the event that we only suffer a delay, but our flight can take off and only forces us to go to work a few hours later, the situation is very similar to the one we have previously described. The prejudice will be much less, but it is possible that the company will force us to make up the hours both that same day and, depending on the needs and possibilities, during the following days.