One of the most common doubts is what happens when you can’t pay a loan. In the specific case of Monte de Piedad, It is important to mention that first you have the opportunity to pay for untimely performance.

According to their website, if you don’t redeem it, your item will be sold at the Monte Store at the branch where you pawned it. There you will have preference to buy your item again.

If your items were sold, you will no longer be able to recover them, but they may have generated too much.

What is too much?

The cash you can receive when your valuable items are sold for a price greater than your loan and the interest that was generated.

If you did not recover your clothes, Make the excess valid and obtain the favorable balance that is generated after your garments are sold.

How to make it valid:

Visit any of the Monte de Piedad branches Present your contract and a valid official identification Ask the staff if your valuable item generated a balance in your favor when it was sold. If you have a balance in your favor, your surplus will be given to you in cash.

You can recover your credit balance starting on the second business day after your valuable item was sold and for a period of up to 365 days thereafter. presenting your contract.

