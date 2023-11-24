What happened to Zooey Deschanel, the actress of (500) Days Together, Elf, The Incident, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and A Bridge to Terabithia, who is also a singer.

Zooey Deschanel is a actress and composer American whom you have surely seen in films like: Elf (2003) by Jon Favreau, Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005) by Garth JenningsA Bridge to Terabithia (2007) Gábor CsupóThe Incident (2008) by M. Night Shyamalan or (500) Days Together (2009) by Marc Webb.

In the following article you will be able to discover what other series and films he has starred in, and also those in which he was about to act but ended up being left out.

What happened to Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel and Eleven (2003)

Zooey Claire Deschanel She was born in January 1980 in Los Angeles, California, being the youngest daughter of the director Caleb Deschanel and the actress Mary Jo Deschanel, so she lived her childhood in a cinematographic environment that ended up encouraging her to be part of the guild, like her sister. Emily Deschanelwho also became an actress.

During her childhood she had to travel constantly, pushed by her father’s filming. When she arrived at high school, where she met future stars like Jake Gyllenhaal and Kate Hudsonbegan to sing with the intention of dedicating himself to teatro musical and, shortly after starting university, she dropped out of school to become an actress.

Zooey Deschanel’s first role was as a guest in the series Veronica’s secret (1997), and a couple of years later we saw her act in her first feature film: Mumford. Something is going to change your life (1999) de Lawrence Kasdan.

In her subsequent works, Zooey Deschanel began to pigeonhole herself into a role as the protagonist’s best friend, in films such as Manic (2001), The big mess (2002), Abandon (2002), Embry’s disappearance (2002), o The Good Girl (2002), in which he acted together with his former partner Jake Gyllenhaal.

She & Him, con M. Ward y Zooey Deschanel

in comedy Ugly people also wet (2002), we hear Zooey Deschanel sing on screen for the first time, although the actress had already made her debut as a singer in 2001 along with Samantha Shelton. However, his musical side ended up consolidating with the duo She & Him, that formed with M. Ward in 2006.

Zooey Deschanel had the opportunity to continue demonstrating her abilities as a singer in the films: Elf (2003) Jon Favreauwhere he performed a song together with Will Ferrell, Winter Passing (2005), coinciding again with Will Ferrello Once upon a mattress (2005).

Zooey Deschanel and Tin Man (2007)

In 2005 he also acted in one of the most interesting films of his filmography: Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Garth Jennings, who adapted the novel of the same name by Douglas Adams and starred Martin Freeman.

In 2007 he starred in the miniseries Tin Maninspired by The Wizard of Oz, where he put himself in the shoes of Dorothy Galeand we could also see her as the music teacher Jesse in fantasy movie A bridge to Terabithia but Gábor Csupó.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel in (500) Days Together (2009)

A year later, theWill Ferrell’s former partner worked together with M. Night Shyamalan in the feature film The incidentwho co-starred with Mark Wahlberg, and acted with Jim Carrey in Say yes.

The following year, we were able to see it in what will surely be the most remembered film of his career: romantic comedy (500) days together by Marc Webb, in which he acted with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and for which he collaborated on the soundtrack with She & Him.

Zooey Deschanel now joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe

After falling for the disastrous comedy Knights, princesses and other beasts (2011) starring James Franco and Natalie Portman, Zooey Deschanel acted in her longest-running project of the last decade: the Fox series New Girl, which you can currently watch in its entirety through Disney Plus.

New Girl It reached seven seasons and was broadcast until 2018. In addition, it was one of the few productions that earned her an award as an actress, the: TV Guide Award y Critics’ Choice Television Award. The performer was also the composer of its main theme and ended up being a producer of the series.

The former actress Elf could have become a reference for UCMbecause Marvel was about to have her to play the heroine Wasp –Hope Pym– in The Avengers (2012), but the character eventually ended up in the hands of Evangeline Lilly, and Zooey Deschanel has been almost forgotten in recent years.

In 2015 we could see her at the musical meal Rock the Kasbah (2015) Barry Levinsonalong with Bill Murray, Bruce Willis and Kate Hudson, and as of 2016 she became one of the supporting characters in the Trolls animated feature film series, facing the character of Bridget.

Zooey Deschanel today

In recent years, we have mainly been able to see Zooey Deschanel in music-related projects, such as the musical medium-length film The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show (2019) from Amazon Prime Video, Katy Perry’s music video titled Not the End of the World (2020) or the drama film Dreamin’ Wild (2022) on a musical duo.

Zooey Deschanel’s most recent movie for the big screen it has been Trolls 3: All Together (2023), the last installment of the saga so far. And his most recent appearance in a television series was in the third season of Physical of Apple TV+, in the role of Kelly Kilmartin.

For now, the only movie pending release is Harold and the Purple Pencila film that adapts the children’s book by Crockett Johnson and which plans to premiere in August 2024.

The actress of A bridge to Terabithia has also recently collaborated with Google TV, so that we have access through the application to a list with the series and movies recommended by Zooey Deschanel, with movies like The Wizard of Oz (1939) or Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001), and series such as I love you, Lucy (1951) or Fleabag (2016).

