When we think about the versions of Windows designed to run on phones, Windows Mobile and Windows Phone come to mind, however, the Redmond giant also had another alternative. We are talking about Windows CEan operating system that, although it was born with a mobile spirit, ended up also reaching industrial, medical, banking and entertainment devices.

Development of Windows CE began before the arrival of Windows 95 under the code name Pegasus. Microsoft’s idea was to have a “pocket” alternative to its main operating system for desktop and laptop computers. These devices should have, at a minimum, a QWERTY keyboard, LCD touch screen and support for a stylus, although these requirements changed.

Windows CE the compact operating system from Microsoft

After passing the testing stages and fine-tuning its requirements, Windows CE landed on the market between 1996 and 1997 on the NEC MobilePro 200, Casio Cassiopeia A-10, HP 300LX and Philips Velo. In all cases they were Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs). The system, although named Windows, had some pretty considerable limitations, even for the time.

If there was one thing Microsoft stood out for, it was productivity, but version 1.0 of Windows CE lacked compatibility with its flagship application: Microsoft Outlook, although this was fixed a year later. Another problem he faced was application development. It was not easy and, in addition, it required developers to invest in hardware and in Visual Studio 97 and specific development modules.

As time went by, Windows CE evolved and was no longer an option exclusively designed for pocket deviceseither. In later versions it was optimized to be the heart of closed systems, such as ATMs, scientific and industrial devices, healthcare equipment, and automobiles. In 2005, in fact, Windows Automotive 5.0 was released based on Windows CE.





Casio Cassiopeia





Edge Sector of General Dynamics

Far from ending its presence on mobile phones, this peculiar system continued to be present on pocket devices, giving life to some PDAs of the 2000s. The system also reached the General Dynamics Sectéra Edge. Yes, the famous US defense contractor behind aircraft like the F-16 Fighting Falcon developed a “secure” phone for the government.





Windows CE user interface

The Sectéra Edge was a very peculiar device. In 2008 it was one of the few devices approved by the National Security Agency (NSA) for communications with high level security. It was not a smartphone, at least strictly as related to what we understand by that concept today, but rather a personal assistant with telephone capabilities.





Sega Dreamcast

Microsoft also had a custom Windows CE for the Dreamcast. This version was very different from the others available on the market since it had been developed with the support of the Japanese video game giant, it had support for DirectX. The idea was that developers could facilitate the portability of computer games to the SEGA console.

Windows CE changed its name several times, although Microsoft itself also referred to this operating system as Windows CE. in the supporting documentation. It was Windows Embedded CE from 2006, Windows Embedded Compact from 2008, and Windows CE 2023 from 2013, the latest version available.

After 26 years on the market, Microsoft has decided to say goodbye to this peculiar operating system. Support ended on October 10 of this year, but will still continue to work on millions of ATMs, medical and industrial equipment around the world. In general, remember, these are closed computers that are not connected to the Internet.

Images: Microsoft | Wikimedia Commons | General Dynamics

In Xataka: What happened to Steve Ballmer: from charismatic replacement for Bill Gates at Microsoft to not making the right decision